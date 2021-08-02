Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and more – MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Waiting to learn about the twists that are in store in tonight's episode of your favourite TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and more? Well, you are in the right place.