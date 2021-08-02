Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and more – MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Hola friends, are you waiting to learn about the twists that are in store in tonight's episode of your favourite TV shows such as , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and more? Well, you are in the right place. Get ready for some dhamakedaar twists in the TOP TV shows today. Also Read - Ab Tera Kya Hoga heroine? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more TV shows that have doubled the tadka with multiple villains – view pics

Anupamaa

, and starrer Anupamaa will see a major family drama tonight. Apparently, Babuji did not pay property tax due to which the Shah's now have to pay about Rs 20 Lakh of loan. Rakhi Dave, Kinjal's mother, offers to pay the debt, but Anupamaa refuses. Kavya gets furious with Anupamaa. Elsewhere, the children also bicker constantly. How will Anupamaa bring peace back into Shah house? Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Rahul Vaidya, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and more – meet the TV Instagrammers of the week who made headlines for surprising and shocking reasons

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Dev and Sonakshi aka and now want to adopt Aayush legally. And for the same, they seek permission from Aayush's grandfather. How will Dev and Sonakshi make Aayush understand the meaning of adoption? Check out the promo below: Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – here’s what we can expect in tonight’s episodes of top TV shows

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein tonight, we will see Sayi aka Ayesha Singh returning home with Virat aka . Bhawani Kaku welcomes them home. Pakhi gets shocked upon learning that it is her first wedding anniversary today. Mansi, her mother-in-law asks everyone to pray for Samrat's return. Sayi who has just come to take her belonging from Chavan Nivas keeps mum in front of the family members so that they don't get hurt.

Mehndi Hai Rachnewali

Tonight in Sai Ketan Tao and Shivango Khedkar's Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, we will see Mandar taking Pallavi out to a restaurant. follows them. He meets them up at the cafe and pretends to be attending a meeting there. Will their outing be hassle-free with Mandar and Raghav in the same room?

Imlie

A MAJOR drama will take place in Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie tonight. Imlie would meet Satyakam dada and reach the terrorists' hideout to find Adi. However, a gun battle will ensue between the terrorists and the police. Will Aditya and Imlie separate forever?

Kundali Bhagya

, starrer Kundali Bhagya will see yet another drama. Preeta would keep crying upon learning that she is not pregnant and might never be. On the other hand, Sherlin informs about the same to Karina, who rebuffs her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Tonight in Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Kartik bailing Sirat out. He also faces some allegations from the media. Kartik brings Sirat to another home. Manish is not in favour of Kartik looking after Sirat. What will Sirat do next?