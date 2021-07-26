Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mehndi Hai Rache Wali, Anupamaa and more – Gear up for SHOCKING TWISTS in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Hey all you daily soap lovers, it's Monday today. A new week begins and so are some interesting tracks in your favourite TV shows. , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya, Imlie, Anupamaa and more – we are here with the spoilers from tonight's episode of your favourite TV shows. So, without further ado, let's get going... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more – MAJOR TWISTS in Top TV shows this week will leave you stumped

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

A shocking twist will take place in tonight's episode of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ranveer, 's character, recently passed away on the show. And Sirat has been facing some tough times. after Ranveer's death, her in-laws have been treating her badly. And in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see the Chauhan's ousting here from the house. Kartik would bring her home but the Goenkas would not like it either. Manish would ask Sirat to leave as his family name is getting maligned in the process. But the ultimate shocker comes when Sirat is arrested for Ranveer murder.

Anupamaa

In tonight's episode of , and starrer Anupamaa, we will see Anupamaa refusing to go to the cafe. Vanraj would ask her to forget the drama and move on. Kavya volunteers for help. Later, Vanraj faces a dilemma when a customer asks for a burger made by Anu. Will Anupamaa save the day again?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

A shocking twist awaits y'all in tonight's episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Tonight we will see Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma creating a rift between Sayi aka Ayesha Singh and Virat aka . Virat would get furious on knowing that Ajinkya went to his room to meet Sayi. He will have a massive showdown with Sayi and the latter will leave home in anger. Sayi would then meet with an accident and would be taken to hospital by Virat.

Imlie

In tonight's episode of Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie, we will see Imlie winning the Best Bahu competition. Renu who had been belittling Imlie would herself offer the trophy to Imlie. The Tripathi's won't be happy with the same. Elsewhere, Malini would ask Anu to leave Imlie alone. Aditya would get a call from his office which will bring another twist to the story.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

Raghvi fans more drama await y'all in tonight's episode of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar will visit Mandar who has locked himself up in his room. would ask her to stay and feed him. Raghav Rao aka Sai Ketan Rao would enter the house and leave will Pallavi. Mandar would undertake the DNA test and everyone would then wait for the test results. Elsewhere, Raghav and Pallavi will make a promise to each other.

Kundali Bhagya

In , starrer Kundali Bhagya, we will see Sonakshi aka making her entry as Sonakshi. She will invite the Luthras to her wedding. Elsewhere, Preeta would confront Sherlin about her plan of killing her and her baby.