After Munmun Dutta casteist slur controversy, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast made to sign undertaking on the usage of foul language? Find out 

In May, Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta was called out for using a casteist slur during an interview. Though the actress had apologized afterwards, it seems that people are not going to let it go soon. The controversy doesn't seem to die down. Just a couple of days ago, rumours floated around stating that Munmun Dutta is quitting the show. However, the makers soon cleared the air stating that Munmun is not quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and that the rumours are baseless. And now, as per a report in Etimes, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been made to sign an undertaking that refrains them from using foul language. As per a report in ETimes, the production house has made each and every actor of the show sign an undertaking that he/she will not use any foul language or make a casteist/ religious remark that may hurt any sentiment. Yes, you read that right.

The report further stated that the actors were taken aback by the same but complied with the same. It seems that the makers provided them with the hard copies of the undertaking and took their signatures as well. Furthermore, if reports are anything to go by, it is being said that Munmun Dutta has not been on the sets after the controversy. Reports add that the makers have told the writers to refrain from including her in the story for the time being.

Coming back to the apology that Munmun Dutta issued after the controversy. She wrote, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same."