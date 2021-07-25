After Munmun Dutta casteist slur controversy, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast made to sign undertaking on the usage of foul language? Find out 

As per a report, the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been made to sign an undertaking that refrains them from using foul language. This is said to be a step taken after the usage of the casteist slur by Munmun Dutta caused a controversy.