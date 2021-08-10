2 is grabbing headlines a lot lately. Reports have stated that the makers have finalised as the lead of the show. Earlier, , who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was approached for the second season of the hit TV show. But the actress had refused to take up the role citing that she did not like the character. Also, the actress felt her pairing with the Ishqbaaaz actor would look a bit odd on-screen. Then the reports of being approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 surfaced. Fans were pretty stoked as Nakuul and Disha worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. They made for one of the most loved on-screen jodis as Aditya and Pakhudi. And now, Disha recently reacted to the reports of being cast opposite Nakuul in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Divyanka Tripathi but THIS TV star to play the female lead? – deets inside

The actress was attending an event in the city alongside her singer-husband, . Thereupon, during the media interaction, Disha was asked about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress said, "See, many things are being said and reported everywhere. But frankly, I can't say anything right now. I will speak when I can." Rahul Vaidya who is currently being seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shocked by the news and said, "Oh, I didn't know you are doing Bade…"

Meanwhile, recently, Nakuul Mehta shared pictures on his Instagram in which he could be seen prepping for something. He is seen reading a script or something. The actor asked fans to guess what he is prepping for. He asked for the wrong answers only. In the picture, Nakuul is seen flaunting a longish hairdo. Fans are super excited to see him in the new look.

