Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar's evasive reply on reuniting with Nakuul Mehta for the show should keep fans' hopes high

It was reported that Disha Parmar has been approached to play the female lead opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Here's what the actress said when asked about the same.