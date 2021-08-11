Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor shares a SHOCKING story of a fan who refused to watch the show

The second season of began on Monday. The new season will focus on yet another story of child marriage and will feature a new face as Anandi. Now, the first season was a huge hit and starred in the lead (child artist). The actress has shared a shocking story about a fan who refused to watch the show. While talking to Indian Express, Avika Gor shared an incident from 2010 when a man in his sixties had come up to her and apologized as he won't be watching the show. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Sidharth Shukla, Shashank Vyas and Avika Gor pass on THESE special messages to the team for their new journey

"I remember I was in Delhi in 2010, and a man, in his sixties came up to me and said, 'Baccha humein maaf karna par hum aapka show apne parivar ke saath nahi dekh sakte. Humein sharam aati hai (Please forgive us, we cannot watch your show with our family as we feel ashamed)'. When I asked him why he said that... because his family practises the same thing. However, he promised me that it won't happen again," Avika told the portal.

Avika was dumbfounded with his revelation but felt proud of being able to change someone's life in whatever way she could. She also narrated another incident wherein a journalist revealed that an 8-year-old had refused to get married after watching her in the show. " I also remember a journalist who told me that an eight-year-old girl in Kolkata stood in her mandap refusing to get married, saying 'Anandi ne mana kiya hai' (Anandi has forbidden child marriages). There is a reason the show is coming back as this evil practice is still prevalent in society and we need to make people see the ills of it," Avika added.

Coming to the second season of Balika Vadhu, the show stars Anjali Gupta, Shreya Patel, Shiju Kataria, Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Seema Mishra, Vansh Sayani, Aanshul Trivedi, Sunny Pancholi to name a few.