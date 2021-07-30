Balika Vadhu fame late Pratyusha Banerjee's parents open up on ACUTE financial crisis as their fight for justice drags on

On 1st April 2016, fame actress Pratyusha Bannerjee died by suicide. Her tragic demise was very shocking for her friends, colleagues and the television industry in general. Pratyusha Bannerjee's couldn't believe that their favourite actress had taken such a drastic step. Her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was accused by Pratyusha's parents of abatement to suicide. It was a huge controversy back then wherein the parents of both Pratyusha and Rahul wrote letters to CM requesting a probe into the case. And now, as per the latest report, Pratyusha's parents are suffering from an acute financial crisis. Pratyusha's father has said that he has lost everything in their fight for justice and are now being forced to live in one room and take loans.

"After this accident, it seems as if some terrible storm has come and has taken everything away from us. We did not have a single penny left with us. We have lost everything while fighting in the second case," Pratyusha's father, Shankar Bannerjee told AajTak, reports Spotboye.com. He further added, "We had no support other than Pratyusha. She was the one who took us to the sky and after her departure, we have returned to the floor. Our life is going on like this. We are now forced to live in one room. This case took away everything from us. Many times, there has been a situation where we were forced to take loans."

However, Pratyusha's father won't ever give up. He added, "Anyway, a father never gives up. I want to fight till my death for Pratyusha's rights. Pratyusha's victory is our last hope and I am sure we will win one day." Back when the case was very hot, Rahul Raj Singh had accused her parents of being too greedy. He said that Pratyusha was unable to 'satiate their endless demands' and hence she took the step.