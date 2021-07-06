Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli wants to romance Sidharth Shukla on screen; says, 'We’d make an amazing pair'

Nikki Tamboli recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with a lot of other television celebrities. The actress was also seen in several music videos including Birthday Pawri, Kalla Reh Jayega, Number Likh and Shanti. Nikki Tamboli is looking forward to various projects and the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Indian television. In her recent interview, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki revealed that she wants to work with season 13's winner Sidharth Shukla. The actress is very keen on the same and said that she thinks they would make a good pair. Also Read - SHAADI ready? Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to tie the knot on THIS date – deets inside

Heaping praises on the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, Nikki Tamboli said, "I have always been a huge fan of Sidharth. He is a perfect co-star and an amazing human being. I'd love to share the screen space with Sidharth. I'm a big fan of his work. I'm sure we'd make an amazing pair." Well, back when she was a contestant in Bigg Boss, we saw her listening to Sidharth Shukla, her senior and understanding how to play the game to her benefit. Even then, Nikki had praised Sidharth for his work in the previous season.

Meanwhile, she also opened up on various opportunities that she has been getting post-Bigg Boss. Expressing her feelings, Nikki said, "The journey post Bigg Boss 14 has been good professionally. I have had many projects in my kitty. Right from web shows, fictional, non-fiction shows, so I feel I am blessed that the audience wants to see me. I am happy, excited and looking forward to everything."

Meanwhile, the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 features , , Sourabh Raaj Jain, , , Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to name a few. The hosted reality TV show is likely to air soon.