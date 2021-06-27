Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor REVEALS how naughty little Ranbir Kapoor had once called a fire brigade and kept silent about it

On popular dance show Super Dancer Chapter 4, Neetu Singh revealed that once a little Ranbir had pushed a fire alarm just like that which had led to a gathering of the fire brigade in the building.

  • Published: June 27, 2021 1:23 PM IST