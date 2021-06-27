Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor REVEALS how naughty little Ranbir Kapoor had once called a fire brigade and kept silent about it

is a prankster and it is a known fact. He was a prankster since his childhood days. Now, every child is a little naughty and it's their innocence really, that makes them do naughty kinds of stuff. And Ranbir Kapoor did such a thing once. The Rockstar actor's actress mother Neetu Kapoor narrated one such incident recently that'll leave you laughing out loud. On popular dance show Super Dancer Chapter 4, Neetu Singh revealed that once a little Ranbir had pushed a fire alarm just like that which had led to a gathering of the fire brigade in the building. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4 PROMO: Neetu Kapoor COULDN'T stop herself from grooving with THIS popular contestant

"Usne dekha aur socha kya hoga agar mein isko dabunga. And he did it. Immediately, itna saare fire brigades ayae niche around the building aur Ranbir dar gaya. He didn't tell anyone, bas apni daadi ke paas chala gaya and said meine kiya kisi ko batana nahi (He saw it and thought to himself 'let's ring it'. And he did it. Immediately, so many fire trucks arrived downstairs and Ranbir got scared. He didn't tell anyone, just went to his grandmother and told her that he had done it but she should not tell anyone)," she said on the show while narrating the incident.

She then revealed how Ranbir had bought her lunch from his first salary and even danced to one of his songs. She also added, "Jo bhi guest aate hai, wo dada ke saath dance karte hai (I have seen Anurag Basu dance with every guest). And I just love dada ka rhythm. Aur mujhe bahut dil kar raha hai ke main apne bete ka gaana inke saath karu (I wish to dance with him to my son's song)."

Now, Neetu Kapoor will be seen having a blast on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4.