Divyanka Tripathi on being offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta: I was surprised after hearing about the pairing

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that was being offered the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The actress had herself confirmed the report. However, it was later reported that she couldn't relate to the character. BollywoodLife.com had then reported that her pairing with would look odd. A source had informed BollywoodLife.com, "Divyanka was approached for the show but post the look test they felt she looked much older than Nakul the male lead and thus decided against her." Divyanka was offered the role because of her 'set image' all due to her stint in , but after the look test, the makers thought, said the source, "Keeping this in mind the makers decided to look for someone else for the part."

And now, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has reacted to the report. The actress herself agrees that her pairing with Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta would have looked slightly odd. She said that she was surprised when she heard about the pairing. She also revealed that he family felt the same too. She said, "As far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered in fact I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I was proposed this idea, I was surprised after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off. But when I spoke to the show's team over the phone, I agreed to do the look test. I felt like let's give the look test and see how our pair actually looks on screen. As an actor I always like to first do a scene or do a look test, that's how I get convinced to do a particular project. I like to know if I am capable of doing it, I don't even need to see it onscreen, I like to just feel the process."

She added, "After doing the character I was still not able to relate to it and I feel that's a very personal choice. If I am not able to relate to it, that doesn't mean someone else will also won't. Someone else can relate to it and might do her 200 percent justice to the show. And I am sure the season 2 would be another big hit from Balaji. In fact, they should be happy that an actor is not feeling passionate and he/she is telling them in advance, that would be great for the show. So, I had this feeling that Nakuul and I won't match or look good onscreen together. I am fine with that thought. I feel someone else who comes on board to play the female lead will do justice to the show and I had conveyed my thought across. I've done this personally."

Meanwhile, Divyanka is currently winning hearts as Dhaakad sherni in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.