Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans celebrate Neil Bhatt aka Virat's birthday on Twitter; call him 'most expressive man' – view tweets

Today happens to be Neil Bhatt's birthday. The actor turns 34-years handsome. He is currently seen as IPS Officer Virat Chavan in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. And fans have taken to Twitter handle to wish their favourite actor from their favourite TV show. Oh, the tweets! So much love is being poured in for the actor. Neil Bhatt's fans are praising his eyes, his cute smile, have called him the 'most expressive man' and whatnot. Indeed Neil Bhatt is a brilliant actor. He has bowled over fans with his amazing emotional and romantic scenes. Coming back to the wishes, one fan wrote, "Did you know you have the cutest smile in the whole world? Anyway, may your birthday bring you more cute smiles and sunny skies. Your happiness means heaven and earth to all your fans." Another fan said, "No one & by that I mean no one is doing romance like Neil..he's so good in romantic scenes with Ayesha that they brought me back to ITV after decades." Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to take place in TOP TV shows in tonight's episode
Yet another user wrote, "Happy birthday to the most expressive man I have ever seen in my life..Thanks for playing this character I don't think that anyone can do better than you..Thanks for giving us such a handsome charming and expressive IPS officer And last thanks for being Virat." Let's check out the wishes by fans below: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sayi and Virat's honeymoon to unfold MAJOR DRAMA; THIS Bollywood actress to feature in the promo
Neil Bhatt's on-screen heroine, co-star Ayesha Singh shared a goofy picture with him to wish him on his special day. Check Sayi's wish for Neil Bhatt below: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more – check out the MAJOR TWISTS in store for the top TV shows this week
Talking about his much-loved character of Virat Chavan from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil Bhatt had earlier opened up on what he likes and dislike about him. He had said, "I like that he is a family-oriented guy and the definition of love for Virat is all the way or no way, there is no mid-way, and that is what it is for him. When he likes someone, it is 100%. The flip side is that he is blinded in love, be it for family or Sai or even friendship and that is there with everyone. Even when we know that there is a problem in someone in the family, you stand by them, and the same is with someone you love as well, because you love your partner in spite of the problems, so there is a very very thin line that I have to walk on."
