Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans celebrate Neil Bhatt aka Virat's birthday on Twitter; call him 'most expressive man' – view tweets

Today happens to be 's birthday. The actor turns 34-years handsome. He is currently seen as IPS Officer Virat Chavan in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. And fans have taken to Twitter handle to wish their favourite actor from their favourite TV show. Oh, the tweets! So much love is being poured in for the actor. Neil Bhatt's fans are praising his eyes, his cute smile, have called him the 'most expressive man' and whatnot. Indeed Neil Bhatt is a brilliant actor. He has bowled over fans with his amazing emotional and romantic scenes. Coming back to the wishes, one fan wrote, "Did you know you have the cutest smile in the whole world? Anyway, may your birthday bring you more cute smiles and sunny skies. Your happiness means heaven and earth to all your fans." Another fan said, "No one & by that I mean no one is doing romance like Neil..he's so good in romantic scenes with Ayesha that they brought me back to ITV after decades."

Yet another user wrote, "Happy birthday to the most expressive man I have ever seen in my life..Thanks for playing this character I don't think that anyone can do better than you..Thanks for giving us such a handsome charming and expressive IPS officer And last thanks for being Virat." Let's check out the wishes by fans below:

Did you know you have the cutest smile in the whole world? Anyway, may your birthday bring you more cute smiles and sunny skies. Your happiness means heaven and earth to all your fans. HBD NEIL BHATT pic.twitter.com/dyzdnJSAFO — Emy/ NEILHEARTS Love u Neil ❤️?? (@ImneM7) August 4, 2021

Happy birthday to the most expressive ?man I have ever seen in my life..Thanks for playing this character I don't think that anyone can do better than you..Thanks for giving us such a handsome charming and expressive IPS officer And last thanks for being Virat❤️

HBD NEIL BHATT pic.twitter.com/ie20CkkzfE — Rhea......!? (@PriyaPr07440737) August 4, 2021

HBD Neil Bhatt. I have never seen a man so in love, not even in hollywood. Thank you for giving us Virat Chavan.

It is true some bonds dont need to be advertised, they have their own value. We hope your bond with her grows stronger as #SaiRat & #NeilSha #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Era (@Troian223) August 4, 2021

No one & by that I mean no one is doing romance like Neil..he's so good in romantic scenes with Ayesha that they brought me back to ITV after decades

HBD NEIL BHATT #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/MvA3xxJsga — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) August 4, 2021

In my eyes, you are utterly awesome. I sometimes can’t help but wonder how can someone be so hot, so handsome, so cute.

I hope you have a colorful and magical birthday. Stay blessed. HBD NEIL BHATT pic.twitter.com/rZ5q1q9pm1 — Emy/ NEILHEARTS Love u Neil ❤️?? (@ImneM7) August 4, 2021

Many years ago on this day, God decided to send an angel to earth.. The angel was meant to touch lives and that happened.. Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy..

Happy birthday Angel @neilbhatt4

HBD NEIL BHATT #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #NeilBhatt pic.twitter.com/zLjx11R3hR — Pihu(sairat❤) (@PihuSairat) August 4, 2021

Always Keep this Adorable smile intact?❤✨

HBD NEIL BHATT #NeilBhatt pic.twitter.com/PkUcPSvJHc — P/ Aira's day?? (@Introvert510) August 4, 2021

Many Many Returns of the Day.. Neil..????❤❤

Thank u so much for giving us IPS VIRAT CHAVAN

u just nailed in everything u do..

An amazing dancer , choreographer, actor n singer too.. love u ..

HBD NEIL BHATT pic.twitter.com/NztcC4h9sh — Swetakhi0710 (@swetakhi0710) August 4, 2021

The journey we have seen #NeilBhatt go though is very inspiring. It teaches us to never give up and work hard every step of our lives

Nothing in life comes without hard work but they say the fruits it reaps are the sweetest. HBD NEIL BHATT pic.twitter.com/5v8vJGaiat — Neil Bhatt Fans (@NeilBhattFans) August 4, 2021

I wish you immense happiness not only on your birthday but also on all the days of your beautiful life.

Thank you just for being yourself.

Happy birthday Neilu. HBD NEIL BHATT pic.twitter.com/1mTWQDlgKC — Emy/ NEILHEARTS Love u Neil ❤️?? (@ImneM7) August 4, 2021

happy Birthday @neilbhatt4 Sir?? May you get all the happiness in the world❤️ May your life be filled with happiness of different colors like a rainbow? May you get more and more success in your life in coming days✨?? HBD NEIL BHATT #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/yPgaP74AJS — Mr. Adakar (@ghkkpm_fans) August 4, 2021

What a good actor brings to a script is something, sometimes, even directors can't imagine. You've made Virat Chavan a legendary character we connect with him we live his emotions. HBD NEIL BHATT pic.twitter.com/BVbAEBLCsS — Emy/ NEILHEARTS Love u Neil ❤️?? (@ImneM7) August 4, 2021

Neil Bhatt's on-screen heroine, co-star Ayesha Singh shared a goofy picture with him to wish him on his special day. Check Sayi's wish for Neil Bhatt below:

Talking about his much-loved character of Virat Chavan from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil Bhatt had earlier opened up on what he likes and dislike about him. He had said, "I like that he is a family-oriented guy and the definition of love for Virat is all the way or no way, there is no mid-way, and that is what it is for him. When he likes someone, it is 100%. The flip side is that he is blinded in love, be it for family or Sai or even friendship and that is there with everyone. Even when we know that there is a problem in someone in the family, you stand by them, and the same is with someone you love as well, because you love your partner in spite of the problems, so there is a very very thin line that I have to walk on."