Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans celebrate Neil Bhatt aka Virat's birthday on Twitter; call him 'most expressive man' – view tweets

Neil Bhatt celebrates his birthday today and his fans have showered him with all their love on Twitter. Yes, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are trending 'HBD NEIL BHATT' on Twitter, ICYDK.