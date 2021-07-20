Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani reveals the real reason he participated in the show and it is for his son Ayaan! Here's why

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiered on Saturday (17 July 2021) and fans of the show are super happy. The current season has , Nikki Tamboli, , Sourabh Raaj Jain, , , Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as participants. Out of which Nikki Tamboli has been eliminated in the first week itself. Now, Arjun Bijlani, who is rumoured to have won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 title has opened up on his experience and the reason why he participated in the show. And it is for none other than his son, Ayaan. Yes, you read that right. And the way he talks about Ayaan is so endearing. Also, he has a special message for his fans who would watch him perform high-octane stunts on the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, July 18, 2021 highlights: Nikki Tamboli gets eliminated; Sana Makbul completes her stunt in record time

While talking to the Times of India, Arjun Bijlani said, "I am very happy that I chose to do the show. I think more than winning or losing, your journey on a particular show is very important. I've done so many difficult stunts and I want people to come and see me performing those difficult stunts. My mindset and thought process for doing the show was to make my son Ayaan proud and be his role model or hero. And secondly, I wanted all my fans who would come to see the show to be proud of me and not get disappointed. It's a stunts based show and if you don't perform the stunts well, then there's no point in doing it. In the overall journey how you performed all your stunts and how better you got from the previous one is very important to watch. I think my fans will be happy to see me." We cannot stop gushing over how much he loves his son and fans.

He furthermore added that kids are attracted to stunts and such shows a lot. And hence he reasoned, "I think Ayaan should be proud. When he gets to hear about the difficult stunts that I performed on the show and how I was able to perform them, then he will surely be excited to watch the show. Kids love watching adventure and animals and we have a lot of them. This show is inspiring for kids especially when they see their role model or their heroes doing difficult stunts. They get inspired and feel that even they can do it."

