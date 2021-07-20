Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani reveals the real reason he participated in the show and it is for his son Ayaan! Here's why

Arjun Bijlani, who is rumoured to have won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 title has opened up on his experience and the reason why he participated in the show. And it is for none other than his son, Ayaan.