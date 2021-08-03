Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Netizen asks channel to 'Apologize To Rahul Vaidya' after new promo featuring Arjun Bijlani upset them – here's why

The channel dropped a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last night and fans have not taken it well. The promo featured Arjun Bijlani who was seen naming co-contestants which animal suits Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya.