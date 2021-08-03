Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Netizen asks channel to 'Apologize To Rahul Vaidya' after new promo featuring Arjun Bijlani upset them – here's why

After the elimination controversy that took place yesterday, the makers and the channel come under public scrutiny. The fans of the show and celebs have accused them of body shaming and . Yes, you read that right. Now, a promo was dropped by the channel a couple of hours ago. The promo video is called Arjun The Wild and in it, Arjun Bijlani talks about two contestants, that is, Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya. Arjun is seen naming the animal he thinks best suit his co-contestants behaviour. He calls Shweta Tiwari a sly fox. He says that whenever she loses a stunt, she always finds the grapes to be sour. He goes on to call Rahul Vaidya a hyena. He takes a jibe at him, saying that he just looks like a hyena, but he has not other qualities (as the animal). He then howls Rahul's name as a wolf. Check out the promo below for your reference: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain's wife Riddhima questions Mahabharat actor's unfair eliminations; conducts a poll on Instagram

Now, the fans of the show and the contestants are not happy with the way the channel has made the new promo. Fans have supported Arjun Bijlani saying that he was just following the script but have called out the makers for the promo. One of the social media user and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fan retweeted the video and wrote, "There are other ways to entertain people.But if you want to entertain us by someone's body shaming then we don't want your entertainment. It's a shame that @ColorsTV being such a big platform is tarnishing it's own image by supporting body shaming." Another user said, "Making fun of somebody's profession not okay! Making fun of somebody's body features not okay! Calling all this entertainment not okay! APOLOGIZE TO RAHUL VAIDYA." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divyanka Tripathi on rejecting BALH2, Arjun Bijlani faces fans' wrath after Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more

Another user slammed the channel saying, "By paying him a hefty sum, you might’ve bound him by a contract @ColorsTV, but certainly we fans are not buying your bullsh*t. For us, he means the world. Get the fact straight." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani reacts to Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination that fans have slammed as 'unfair'

Support poured in for Arjun Bijlani and fans were seen saying, "Ofcourse #ArjunBijlani is not at fault its ColorsTV script, we have problem with Rangu since BB14", "Req to both #RahulVaidya nd #ArjunBijlani fans plz don't drag the contestants. They r not at fault here. Arjun is following a script nd Rkv isn't responsible for few people's actions. Our fight is against the channel so just stick to that." Check out their tweets here:

