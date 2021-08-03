Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Shaheer Sheikh give a tour of his abode and it includes figurines of Minions, Iron Man, Thor and more – watch video

Yesterday, took to his social media handle and asked his fans whether he should give a tour of his house to everyone. Obvious fans of the actors were eagerly waiting for the same. And finally, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor has given a tour of his home. A couple of hours ago, the actor took to his social media handle and shared the video stories of his amazing abode. It includes a reading corner which is followed by a living room and a huge TV set. It also has a coffee bar, a spacious dining room adjacent to the kitchen, a spacious balcony where he can watch the beautiful sky. It also has a nest which is like a chilling place with a bench and loads of plants. It has some amazing interiors. He also has a section dedicated to his awards and collectables such as figurines. He also gave a tour of his bath and concluded with the kitchen. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 5 Bollywood celebs we want to see in Karan Johar-hosted reality TV show

Now, for those not in the know, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor together worked to make it a home. Shaheer would ask his fans a lot of questions while he was deciding upon the interiors. His fans made a merge of the same and the new videos. Check out the video that his fans shared on their fan page here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divyanka Tripathi on rejecting BALH2, Arjun Bijlani faces fans' wrath after Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBFC (@sbfc_shaheerbirdiesfanclub)

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh is currently winning hearts with his return as Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He has reunited with his former co-star who plays Sonakshi in the show. The actor is all set to play Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. He has stepped in place of while reprises her role as Archana. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and more – MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Anyway, what do you think about Shaheer's home tour? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting @bollywood_life.