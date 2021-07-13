Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Gavie Chahal to disrupt the lives of Erica Fernandes aka Sonakshi and Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev in the show

The television premiere of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 took place last night. Devakshi fans, that is, Dev aka and Sonakshi aka ' fans are super stoked that their favourite couple has returned to small screens. The current season focuses on the differences and loss of relationship spark in Dev and Sonakshi's lives. ICYMI (spoilers ahead), a new character was introduced on the show, Rohit. He made a shocking revelation to Dev and Sonakshi. He claimed that Suhana is not Dev and Sonakshi's daughter and that he has their son with him. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Is Erica Fernandes throwing tantrums on sets because of Shaheer Sheikh? Here's what reports suggest

It seems there's more to the shocking revelation and Rohit's entry would further add to Dev and Sonakshi's woes in the show. The truth that Rohit aka Gavie will reveal will disrupt Dev and Sonakshi's lives forever. Meanwhile, Gavie Chahal who has worked in Bollywood films such as Ek Tha Tiger, and Torbaaz, makes his cameo appearance in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. He shared his excitement on joining the cast saying, "Let me start off, by saying that I am elated to be a part of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani that has received so much love and admiration from the audience. It is a very relatable show and depicts the modern-day issues faced by a couple. Working with Supriya Ji, Erica and Shaheer have been a pleasant run and, I hope viewers resonate with the third season as well and continue loving the show."

He further added, "My character, Rohit is going to reveal the biggest secret that has been kept from Dev and Sonakshi. It's a life-altering truth that is going to change their lives forever. So make sure to tune in!"

