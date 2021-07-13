Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Gavie Chahal to disrupt the lives of Erica Fernandes aka Sonakshi and Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev in the show

Gavie Chahal marks his cameo in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi as Rohit. He will disrupt the lives of Sonakshi aka Erica Fernandes and Dev aka Shaheer Sheikh with a shocking revelation.