Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Is Erica Fernandes throwing tantrums on sets because of Shaheer Sheikh? Here's what reports suggest

It seems that everything on the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is not well. Latest reports state that Erica Fernandes is throwing tantrums on the sets due to Shaheer Sheikh.