Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Is Erica Fernandes throwing tantrums on sets because of Shaheer Sheikh? Here's what reports suggest

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 premiered its first episode last night. Fans are super stoked about the return of the show and their favourite TV jodi, Dev and Sonakshi aka and . However, it seems that not everything is well on the sets. At least, that's what the reports state. If you haven't heard it yet, a report in Filmibeat says that Erica Fernandes aka Sonakshi, the female lead, is throwing tantrums on the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. If the report is to be believed, the popular actress is acting pricey and giving everyone a tough time on the sets.

It also said that Erica wants everything to be perfect which is kinda a little tough given the chaotic functioning of this industry. There were reports that Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes were smitten by each other back in 2016 when they were shooting for the first season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The reports also state that they had even exchanged rings. The Filmibeat report said that Erica was hesitant to speak about Shaheer Sheikh's wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor, the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. A source further told Filmibeat that Erica was initially not ready to work with Shaheer Sheikh again given their history together. Though several reports were stating that Erica and Shaheer are very close to each other, Erica had denied the same.

Meanwhile, the current season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi focuses on the lost spark between Dev and Sonakshi. It's been a couple of years now and the couple has lost interest in their relationship. There are a lot of differences and communication gaps. Will Dev and Sonakshi overcome their obstacles? Will they ever be happy Devakshi again? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.