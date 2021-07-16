Kundali Bhagya: Did you know Anjum Fakih aka Srishti initially auditioned for THIS Character?

Kundali Bhagya starring , , Anjum Fakih, Manit Joura, Abhishek Kapur has one helluva fan following on social media. Fans just love the chemistry between the on-screen characters and the actors in real life. Shraddha Arya plays Preeta while Dheeraj Dhoopar plays Karan Luthra. Anjum Fakih plays Preeta's sister Srishti, Manit Joura plays Rishabh (Karan's brother) and Abhishek plays Karan and Rishabh's younger brother, Sameer. But did you know Anjum Fakih had also auditioned for Preeta? Yes, you read that right. Well, you cannot imagine anybody other than Anjum playing Srishti, right? Well, the actress had auditioned for both the characters. And it was the TV Czarina's idea to finally cast Anjum as Srishti. And Anjum was pretty stoked with the idea. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Anupamaa and more – Check out the MAJOR TWISTS from tonight’s episodes of the TOP TV shows

Narrating her audition scene, Srishti aka Anjum Fakih said, "Whenever I go for any audition, I go with an open mind. I had auditioned for both Preeta and Srishti's roles. However, when I got into the groove, I kind of vibed more with Srishti's character and realised that we have a very similar personality. I was very sure that I would be able to add my own tadka to the role and make it more interesting. I believe even the makers felt that because after the auditions I was straight away called for Srishti's character. I think somewhere in their head too, they were convinced that I was the perfect fit for the role! In fact, it was Ekta's idea to cast me as Srishti."

However, now just like y'all, even Anjum cannot imagine playing any other character than Srishti. She added, "To be honest, I always wanted to essay Srishti's character after the auditions, simply because I see Anjum's reflection in her. She is impulsive, innocent and head-strong, unlike Preeta's character who is calm and composed. I feel I am content portraying Srishti's character because there is so much to give to the character and so much more to learn from it too. I am just glad that everything fell in place, the way it was meant to be."

