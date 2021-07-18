Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy and more – Check out the TV Instagrammers of the week

Hola friends, it's Sunday, the time to update y'all on the Best Instagram posts of the week. It seems that celebrities are quite busy these days as the frequency of their posts has come down a little. However, here we are with some amazing Instagram posts shared by TV celebs that got us gushing over them. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar sangeet party: Aly Goni, Vindu Dara Singh's Khalibali performance wins hearts, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin cheer for #DisHul

It was Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding week, and the whole week had been quite busy for the two. The two of them shared pictures and videos from their Mehndi and the Haldi ceremony and wedding too. Check out their reels below: Also Read - Trending TV news today: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's hilarious first night incident, Sidharth Shukla caught in the middle of online toxicity and more

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill dropped a major bomb and shocked her fans. The actress shot for her first-ever Filmfare magazine cover. She is totally dishing out Lady Gaga/ Katy Perry vibes in that white wig and a sheer bodycon dress. Have a dekko at the picture here: Also Read - Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar look perfect as husband and wife in these lovey-dovey post wedding pictures

Mouni Roy shared some stunning photos in a white ensemble that got our attention. She looked like a vision really. Mouni has always been a show stealer when it comes to Instagram. She knows how to attract attention with pictures and captions as well. Have a dekko at some of her pictures here:

Those who love mythology would know about the Shaheer Sheikh starrer Mahabharat. Shaheer's happiness knew no bounds when he met his brother Saurav Gurjar after ages. He captioned the post saying, "Barson baad aaj dil ko karaar aya.. Mujse milne badi door se mera yaar aya.. LADIES AND GENTLEMEN WWE CHAMPION @sauravgurjar Missed u samrath @rohitvbhardwaj @vinrana and @lavanyabhardwaj." Have a dekko at the picture here:

Rubina Dilaik has been getting the hang of reels these days. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress shared a reel video while on her vacation which features beautiful sunset and the pretty actress' swan-like moves.

The cast and crew of Anupamaa love to make reel videos and share them on social media. Madalsa Sharma is quite active when it comes to that. She shared a video on the viral reel song Do ghunt mujhe bhi pilade shaarabi. In the video, we can see Madalsa along with , Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale, Nidhi Shah. Have a dekko at the video below:

Rupali Rupali Ganguly clocked 1 million followers on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the same. “Dhanyavad my 1 million family. That’s 1 million hearts attached to my journey, to our journey! Thank you. I hope to keep entertaining you and I hope that this digital family of ours continues to grow….to lots more laughter, to lots more happiness, to our beautiful connect, Happy 1st million to all of us.” She also conducted a live session wherein she chatted with her fans. Check out her posts here:

