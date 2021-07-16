RIP Surekha Sikri: Jagya aka Avinash Mukherjee recalls the veteran actress' dedication; reveals she was back on the sets of Balika Vadhu a day after her husband's demise

Surekha Sikri's ladesar aka Avinash Mukherjee aka Jagya of Balika Vadhu narrated an incident in which he revealed that she was back to shoot for the show after cremating her husband. Surekha Sikri breathed her last earlier today.