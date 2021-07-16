RIP Surekha Sikri: Jagya aka Avinash Mukherjee recalls the veteran actress' dedication; reveals she was back on the sets of Balika Vadhu a day after her husband's demise

Veteran actress passed away due to cardiac arrest earlier this morning. The actress was best known for his stint in films and TV shows. The audience still fondly recall her as the Dadisa of Indian television for her role in . The actress' co-stars, admirers and fans are mourning her demise. aka Jagya (younger) of Balika Vadhu narrated an incident in which he revealed that she was back to shoot for the show after cremating her husband. Avinash reminisced his fond memories with the late actress. He said, "I just got the news and I am deeply saddened. She used to love me a lot and really considered me as her grandson ladesar, which I was playing in Balika Vadhu. It's a big loss for all of us. I have personally worked with Surekha Ji for two and a half years. I may not have been in touch with her for the last couple of years but I know that she has always been very disciplined and dedicated towards her work. She is one of the greatest actresses to have lived on this planet." Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 PROMO: Will the new Anandi be able to end the age-old tradition of child marriage? Find out here

Avinash Mukherjee who is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka lauded her dedication by narrating an incident, saying, "God is taking away the best of the best from us. A few days back it was Dilip Sahab and now it's Surekha Ji. What I remember and what will stay with me for my life is that the only person she had around her while we used to shoot for Balika Vadhu was her husband as her children were settled abroad. And her husband passed away when she was on the set at 2 pm (lunchtime). She left the set and the next day she was there on the sets at 7 am ready with makeup and dialogues. Everybody was shocked seeing her on the set and kept staring at her. She came and performed without any hesitation or anything on her face. So, what we can take from her is that your personal life shouldn't affect your work. This requires the next level of dedication which she had."

Sharing another incident, Avinash shared, "I just keep seeing clips of Balika Vadhu just to see her acting. And with every passing year, by seeing her work, I learn more. I was a 12-year-old when I was doing Balika Vadhu and one day on the sets I asked her how do you act so well? And looking at my age, an innocent boy asking this, she just answered me in one word 'Experience'"

RIP, Surekha Sikri.