Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and more – meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Hola friends, it's Sunday, the day to update y'all about the trending Instagram posts of the hot and happening TV stars! So, here we bring to you the compilation of TV Instagrammers of the week. Check the list below:
Mouni Roy has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on her gram lately. However, it was her HOT reel video that left her fans gaga and gasping for breath. Mouni was seen striking different poses in a HOT black bodysuit with a plunging neckline. She titillated her fans and how!
It was Eid-Ul-Adha on Wednesday and all the beauties decked up to celebrate the festival including Hina Khan. The actress looked gorgeous in a red chikankari suit, red lips and kajal.
Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Baa aka Alpana Buch utilized their free time to create reels on Instagram. You would know all about the Sharabi reel that's trending? Yep, the ladies recreated the same. Also, they lip-synced to Kajol and Farida Jalal's iconic dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill is raising the temperature with her hot pictures! She shared some glammed-up pictures on her gram that instantly went viral on social media. Shehnaaz Gill wore what seems like a blazer dress with a plunging neckline.
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant dished out boss lady vibes in a hot pink pantsuit. Shweta Tiwari aced her fashion game and we are absolutely loving it.
Anupamaa's Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma should be termed as the reel queen. She had shared a reel video with the cast of Anupamaa. It included Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhosale, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat and Tasnim Sheikh. They grooved to Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya song from Dil Se. In another video, Madalsa was seen with Anagha. Their madness was too adorable to handle.
Shaheer Sheikh shared a reel video from his Ladakh trip. In the reel video, he was seen enjoying a ferry ride while an Ustad Fateh Ali Khan number played. It was a slow-motion video and Shaheer appeared to be enjoying his time alone. In another video, which looked like a vlog we saw a compilation of Shaheer's memories.
