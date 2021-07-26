Shoaib Ibrahim's father hospitalised after brain stroke; actor requests fans to send their prayers

Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to his social media handle to share a piece of distressing news. In a shocking turn of events, the actor's father has been hospitalised. The actor revealed that his father got a brain stroke and is currently in critical condition in ICU. He urged his fans across to pray to Allah to make him better. "Need you[r] Prayers & strength once again!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein. [Please, please do pray to Allah to make him alright again]." Shoaib Ibrahim's actress wife, Dipika Kakar also shared the news on her Instagram stories urging her fans to pray. Check out Shoaib's Instagram story here:

A couple of minutes ago, Shoaib shared a picture of the sky and wrote, "Bismillah. New day, new hope." Check out his story here:

Shoaib's father had not been keeping well for some time now. He also had surgery in February this year post which, the Nach Baliye 8 contestant had thanked all his fans for prayers. Back then he had said, "Thank you aaapsab ko, Papa ke liye itni saari duaon ke liye aur itna pyar dene ke liye. Papa ki aaj surery thi, Aur Allhamdullilah wo ab theek hain, under observation hain, Inshallah do din mein chalne bhi lagenge. Aap Sab ki duaon ka bahut bahut shukriya."

Once on Instagram, a fan had asked if he was asked to choose between his wife and his parents. He had replied, "You shouldn’t worry. Such a situation will never come up. If you had to ask questions on made-up scenarios, why not ask something better?"

Shoaib Ibrahim is very close to his family. This is truly sad and unfortunate and we pray that Shoaib's father gets well soon and returns home.