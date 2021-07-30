Sonu Nigam on why he did not return as a judge on Indian Idol: Nobody can tell me how to behave

Indian Idol 12 is one of the most talked-about reality TV shows in the country right now. It has been embroiled in controversies as well. Sonu Nigam, who celebrates his 48th birthday today was the judge of the first two seasons of Indian Idol. However, after the two seasons, the Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin singer did not return as the judge. And in his latest interview, he has opened up as to why he hasn't returned on the judge's panel for the singing based reality TV show. Sonu Nigam said that nobody can tell him how to behave on the show. He said that his instincts have kept him away from the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya's exceptional performance leaves Kavita Krishnamurthy stunned; singer says 'Oscar winning performance lag raha tha mujhe' – watch video

While talking to Indianexpress.com, Sonu Nigam said, "I am a man of clear words. Nobody can tell me how to behave because we belong to that purest school of music and life. If I am asked to do it, I will do it. But will I really enjoy doing things that I don't want to do on reality shows?"

The actor-singer said that it is due to the OTT boom that the channel had to take desperate measures so that the TRPs increase. He said, "It's not their fault because they don't want their program to drown. They are justified in doing things. But if I feel I cannot contribute to all that, I'd rather stay away than disappoint them. I'm judging a show in Bengal – Super Singer on Star Jalsa. I feel it's a show of my interest. It has Kaushiki Chakraborty and , and a purist atmosphere. I feel comfortable there and hope they won't ask me for such melodrama. If they do, we'll see!"

Sonu Nigam had opened up on how the standard of Indian Idol had got down after the channel and the show got embroiled in a controversy after 's statements. When the issue was dragged, Sonu Nigam had dropped a video asking the channel and the makers of the show to leave the veteran singer alone.

On that note, a very happy birthday.