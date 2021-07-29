TRP List week 29 (ORMAX Media): Shilpa Shetty's absence doesn't impact Super Dancer Chapter 4 as it beats Indian Idol 12, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 enters the chart

Hola friends, it's time to update y'all with the TRP report. We know you guys are waiting to know, how well your favourite TV shows have done. And you are in the right place as we are here with the TV TRP report of week 29 by Ormax Media. So, let's find out... Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – SHOCKING twist to unfold in today’s episode of these top TV shows

Ka Ooltah Chashmah

India's favourite sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rule to the roost despite being caught in a number of reported controversies. If reports are to be believed, it was said that all is not well between the cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, aka Jethalal slammed all the reports. On the other hand, there was a report stating that the cast has been asked to sign an undertaking that asks them to refrain from using slurs that can hurt communities. It comes after Munmun Dutta's unintended casteist slur controversy.

Anupamaa

The drama in Rajan Shahi's Anupama is something that is loved by the audience. The fact that Anupamaa has kept herself away from Vanraj and Kavya's business matters seems to have been impressed the audience. It remains to be seen how Anupamaa deals with Pakhi who is manipulated by Kavya.

Super Dance Chapter 4

It seems 's absence from the show after the Raj Kundra controversy has not hampered the TRP in any way. In fact, if anything it has given it a boost. This week, we saw gracing the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 in place of Shilpa Shetty. It is to be noted that Karisma has not replaced Shilpa as the judge.

Indian Idol 12

The singing based reality TV show slipped down a little. Last week, it was on the third spot and this week, the hosted TV shows have slipped down to the fourth spot.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Jul 19-25) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/R6MCvJdPwY — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 27, 2021

Dance Deewane 3

Last week on Dance Deewane 3 we saw, , Ganesh Acharya and gracing the sets to celebrate Guru Purnima.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are getting intense and riskier. And the way the contestants - , Nikki Tamboli, , Sourabh Raaj Jain, , , Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya - are showing fighting spirit on the show, fans are loving it. Last week, it was nowhere on the TRP by Ormax Media list. And this week, it has grabbed 6th position.

This week, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer TV show saw a slight hike in the TRP. It seems the end of Ranveer aka Karan Kundrra's character's track has worked in the favour of the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and also saw a slight hike in the TRP. The latest track saw Virat doubting Sayi and Ajinkya's friendship. And after an argument, Sayi met with an accident. The whole track was the result of Pakhi's evil intentions.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has dropped down two positions. It seems the drama that the makers brought as twists did impress the audience.

Kundali Bhagya

The pregnancy track brought in by the makers of Kundali Bhagya worked in the favour of the show. The TRP of and starrer show grabbed the tenth position on the TRP report 29th week by Ormax Media.

