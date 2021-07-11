Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and more – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Hiya friends, it's Sunday, the day to catch up on the past week. So, here we are with our section of Best TV Instagram posts and celebrities of the week. We have a mix of reels and pictures that we came across, that tugged at our heartstrings. So, without further ado, let's meet our Instagrammers of her week: Also Read - Anupamaa: Rajan Shahi DISMISSES reports of Sudhanshu Pandey's exit but hints at a new entry in the show

Former actress Hina Khan is one pretty lady. She often shares some sans makeup pictures that make us go wow. Being an actress, Hina has to take care of her skin. She also shares beauty tips for the same on her social media handle quite often. And every time she shares her no-makeup pictures, we fall in love with her a little more than before. So, here are some of her selfies that brought a smile on our faces:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Mouni Roy is one such actress whose post we always look out for. The actress is known for dishing out some chic style statements and interesting reels. And that's what she did. However, it was a behind-the-scene reel of one of her photoshoots. But she looked dope in a lehenga. Mouni Roy looked just like a bride. She put on Shreya Ghoshal's Leja Leja Re in the background. Watch the stunning video and Mouni Roy below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

One of TV's favourite bahu, Preeta aka Shraddha Arya is also an Instagram buff. She loves sharing various looks of Preeta with her fans. Shraddha also shares reels and pictures with , her on-screen husband, Karan from Kundali Bhagya. The actress shared a reel video recently on the song Baarish Ki Jaaye. And the two look really dope. Have a dekko at their amazing off-screen masti and chemistry here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Anupamaa's Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma is an Instagram queen as well. She loves making reel videos with Anagha Bhosale and the rest of the cast members. A couple of days ago, she shared a reel with Anagha, Paras Kalnawat, and Nidhi Shah in which they were seen grooving to the viral Jam on Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai by Pakistani artists. And it looks really dope. Have a dekko at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

Nikki Tamboli

Former Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli sure knows how to ace the Instagram game. She is one of the most stylish actresses in the TV arena right now. And the actress wore an amazing black dress at the launch party of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 that was held recently in the city. Have a dekko at some of her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

and

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are going to tie the knot on 16 July 2021. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared a cute proposal video on his gram which we couldn't stop gushing over. Have a dekko at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV ? (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna shared a reel video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen in a sexy red outfit. She played Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar. And she looks quite chic. Have a dekko at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

