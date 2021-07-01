Suyyash Rai on raising a child amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Kishwer and I can sense that life will not be the same as it was before

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Yeh Hai Kahaani. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot in 2016. They are now expecting their first child together.