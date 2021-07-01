Suyyash Rai on raising a child amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Kishwer and I can sense that life will not be the same as it was before

Kishwer Merchant and are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in August. The mom and dad to be are very much excited about this new phase of their lives. An unplanned surprise, Suyyash and Kishwer consider this a blessing of their lives. A couple of days ago, Suyyash organized the cutest baby shower for his dearest wife. The actor-singer recently opened up on embracing fatherhood. While talking to Spotboye, the Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya actor said, "I have never experienced this feeling before so it’s a beautiful feeling. Initially, I was very nervous. But right now, I am very excited and I am eagerly happily waiting for the baby to join us in this world. It’s a great feeling…everything is good and happy around. It is one of the best phases of my life." Also Read - 14 Phere: Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey, Gauahar Khan promise to take us on a laugh riot in their upcoming ZEE5 film – watch video

The actor was asked whether this new phase has changed him in any way. Suyyash said, "Right now the kind of times that we are living in, we can sense that life will not be the same as it was before. However, both Kishwer and I have accepted that that's how probably God wants us to raise our child at least for the initial few years. We have always accepted life the way it has come to us. So, I said to myself `okay it will be the best."

Talking about the in-house baby shower that he organized for Kishwer, Suyyash said that he wanted to plan an elaborate one, but due to the pandemic he couldn't do it. "I have never attended a baby shower before so, I had no idea what is being done in the Baby Shower apart from what I have seen in the films. At the time of the pandemic, we could not do anything big. Frankly, I wanted to plan a big event by the side of the beach… proper wild outfits…a proper big outdoor event. But I tried to do everything I could do to make Kishwer happy."