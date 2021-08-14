And just like that, in the blink of an eye, another week rolled off. Is it just us, or even you think that this year is passing by quickly? We are in August, for heaven's sake. Anyway, it's time for a weekly recap of the TV newsmakers. So, without further ado, let's check out the TV newsmakers of the week here: Also Read - Sridevi birth anniversary: Did you know Aamir Khan had refused to work with India's first female superstar for this SHOCKING reason?

Anupam Shyam demise

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam passed away on Sunday. The actor had been hospitalized and was battling for life. He reportedly was on a ventilator and recovering. However, due to multiple organ failures, he breathed his last on Sunday. His co-stars, colleagues, well-wishers offered their condolences. A few days later, Anupam Shyam's brother alleged that he had sought help from and after promising help, he did not revert or pick his calls.

father demise

On Friday, Mohit Malik took to his social media handle and revealed that his father passed away on Wednesday (11 August 2021). As soon as he revealed the sad bit of news, condolences started pouring in. Mohit and Aditi had welcomed a son in April this year.

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 finale is going to take place tomorrow. It would be a 12-hour long finale with several celebrity guests. And in the midst of all of this, the contestants, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shamukha Priya, Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish have been dishing out interviews. Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan opened up on their bond saying that they want their friendship to last forever, breaking the hearts of AruDeep fans. On the other hand, Mohd Danish revealed that he would like to be a part of movies if given a chance. and Sidharth Malhotra would be a part of the Indian Idol 12 grand finale. They would be super impressed with the contestants' performances. It is also being said that South megastar is going to make an appearance in the finale episode. revealed that he would be performing on the night of Grand Finale alongside and Shanmukha Priya. On the other hand, former contestants and Amit Sana slammed the makers for using fake love angle on the show to promote it.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted in Lonavala

A couple of days ago, Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were seen out and about, enjoying a coffee date in Lonavala. It is reported that Sidharth's mother and sister were also a part of this get-together.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been grabbing headlines for controversies only. This time around, it was who was slammed for selecting Aastha Gill for the elimination. As Aastha was a non-swimmer, she was eliminated. After the eliminations, Shweta was brutally trolled by the fans of the show. Aastha came out in support of Shweta and requested everyone to not troll Shweta. On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli was roasted by on the show. Nikki claimed that Shweta is jealous of her and Divyanka said that they don't feel like fighting with her because of her cuteness. This had apparently shut her up. Fans were LOLing over the same. Vishal Aditya Singh finally addressed the frying pan incident that was recreated on the show. While exclusively talking to BollywoodLife.com, he told that had moved on from the incident and it did not affect him. On the other hand, revealed that he is dyslexic.

2 promo

gave a pleasant surprise to all the fans by dropping the promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. It confirmed the reports of and being the leads of the show. The promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 not just impressed the masses but also the fans of the celebs.

Kapil Sharma shared the pictures of the brand new set of The Kapil Sharma Show. It included a Dhaba, a hotel, an ATM machine and more. Archana Puran Singh, the permanent guest of the show also reacted to the news reports of Sumona Chakravarty not being part of the show.