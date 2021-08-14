TV News Weekly Rewind: SidNaaz's Lonavala trip, Anupam Shyam's demise, Indian Idol 12 finale deets, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 controversy and more

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Anupam Shyam, Indian Idol 12 and more, check out the TV newsmakers of the week here: