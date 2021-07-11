Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya confirms being approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 but there's a catch â€“ find out

There have been reports of returning with a second season. It was also said that Divyanka Tripath Dahiya has been approached for the same. And now, the actress has finally confirmed it. In her recent interview, revealed that she has indeed been approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. However, it is all still in the early stage so whether the actress will play the lead or not, she cannot say. Talking to ETimes, Divyanka Tripathi said, "I've got the proposal for 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', but the talks are at a very initial phase. It has not even reached a point where there can be rumours or reports of me doing it. When the show is in the preliminary stage, the production house speaks to a lot of artists. We as actors are also in talks with different makers and channels for different projects. So, right now there is no truth to the news that I am doing Bade Acche Lagte Hain." Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra-Surbhi Chandna, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin and more â€“ Vote for your favourite TV jodi you want to watch in Bollywood films

Divyanka who is popularly known as Ishita from also reacted to the rumours of replacing as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress strongly refuted the buzz and even asked people to stop spreading such news. She said, "I have not been offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I want to tell people spreading rumours about it to please stop. It's a very popular, hit show and it is still being loved by people even after so many years. The artists playing characters on the show are wonderful and I am not replacing anyone as I have not been offered the show."

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starred and in the lead. It is still one of the most loved TV shows featuring the love story of individuals who met in the later stage of their lives. It was one of the most-watched TV shows back in the day. Coming to Divyanka, the actress will be next seen in a reality TV show called Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she'll challenge herself against all odds. Meanwhile, there have been reports of and being approached for the show.