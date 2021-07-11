Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro or Ashish Kulkarni – who do you think will get eliminated tonight? Vote now

Which of the following contestants - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni and Nihal Tauro do you think would be eliminated tonight in Indian Idol 12?