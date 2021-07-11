Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro or Ashish Kulkarni – who do you think will get eliminated tonight? Vote now

Indian Idol 12 is one of the most-watched and loved singing reality TV shows in the country. The show has been grabbing headlines for various reasons. From postponing eliminations with a powerplay to fake love angles and more, it majorly made news for the controversies surrounding it. However, there exists a loyal Indian Idol fan base who watch it for the singers who have joined the competition. Currently, Indian Idol 12 has Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukhapriya, Sayli Kamle, Ashish Kulkarni Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish competing against each other for the trophy. Last week, we saw Sawai Bhatt getting eliminated. It was one of the shocking eliminations of the season. And now, with a new weekend here already, we thought of conducting a poll and asking y'all, which of the following contestants – Pawandeep, Arunita, Ashish and Nihal – do you think would be eliminated tonight? Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle fulfills Sayli Kamble's request to take her palm imprints to keep it beside the temple in her home

Vote below:

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode of Indian Idol 12, we will see veteran singer Asha Bhosale gracing the sets. It would be yet another retro special with contestants trying their best to impress the In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke singer, fondly know as Asha Tai. While Pawandeep will croon to Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam and will be seen sharing the stage with the veteran singer. He would also present her with a rose and Asha Bhosale will say that she has fallen in love with his singing. Sayli Kamble will attempt one of the difficult songs of Asha Bhosale Daiya Ye Main Kahan Aa Phasi. The noted singer will heap praises on her for her attempt on stage. Nihal would be seen singing Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera. The point being, it sure would be a major nostalgia and serene episode for all the classic song fans. Also Read - TRP Report Week 26: Indian Idol 12 loses its spot in the top five, Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin rule

Do vote for the contestant you feel would be eliminated tonight in Indian Idol 12. Also Read - TRP List 26th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Kumkum Bhagya enters the list, Indian Idol 12 and Anupamaa continue to entertain fans