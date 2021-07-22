Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more – SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in top TV shows tonight

Hey, all you daily soap lovers, are you waiting for the upcoming TWISTS from your favourite TV shows? You are in the right place. We are here with some interesting spoilers from , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie, Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali and more. So, what are you waiting for? Keep reading.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In tonight's episode of Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundrra starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see a shocking TWIST. Ranveer will finally breathe his last in the show. For the unversed, Ranveer had been suffering from lead poisoning. Sirat and Kartik stay with Ranveer till his last breath. Ranveer will ask Kartik and Sirat to get married and stay together. Will they agree?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In tonight's episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, you would get to see an interesting twist. Ninad aka Shailesh Datar praising Sayi aka Ayesha Singh. The latter would spend her scholarship money and with the help of Virat's extra cash, she'd get Ninad, a harmonium. Ninad would be moved by Sayi's gesture. Virat aka would be shellshocked. Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma, on the other hand, would be fuming with jealousy as Sayi wins Ninad's heart.

Anupamaa

A major drama is going to take place in , and starrer Anupamaa. As y'all know, Vanraj has opened a cafe and Pakhi had ordered food from there for her friends. However, her friends don't eat and a lot is left over. Anu wants to teach Pakhi to manage money and food. However, Pakhi who is manipulated by Kavya starts throwing tantrums and behaves badly with Anupamaa.

Imlie

In tonight's episode of Imlie starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh, we will see the Tripathi's attending the dance competition. Elsewhere, Malini reaches Tripathi house when she is unable to reach Aditya on his phone for the divorce counselling session. Will Aditya and Imlie perform at the dance competition?

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

Tonight's episode of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is going to be super. Raghav aka Sai Ketan Rao and Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar will finally meet Mandar. However, the latter has no recollection of his memory. On the other hand, the two dudes would be seen giving a cold shoulder to each other.

Kundali Bhagya

Tonight's episode of Kundali Bhagya is going to be amazing. Be ready for some mushy moments between Karan and Preeta aka and . The Luthras are in a celebratory mood. Elsewhere, Sherlin plans to kill Preeta's baby.