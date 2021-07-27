Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Sirat's fans are happy that Karan Kundrra's track has come to an end! View poll result to know why

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer has a massive fanbase amongst the Indian audience. Recently, Karan Kundrra, who played Sirat's husband, bid adieu to the show as his character's journey came to an end. The Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor had entered Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a couple of months ago. He brought a twist to Sirat and Kartik's story and was introduced as Sirat's ex-lover. Kartik had then reunited the two former lovers. But Sirat had started falling for Kartik. Despite her feelings, she got married to Ranveer. However, there was an intimation already that Karan's role would be a short one. Recently, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it was shown that Ranveer passed away due to lead poisoning. And we had conducted a poll on the same, asking your thoughts on the character's death track. Today, we are declaring the results of the poll. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mehndi Hai Rache Wali, Anupamaa and more – Gear up for SHOCKING TWISTS in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

A majority of voters thought that Ranveer's death was good riddance. Fans are happy that they can now focus on Sirat and Kartik's love story. About 46% of the audience felt that it was high time they introduced the track of Sirat and Kartik's love story.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going on for a long time. It has been on air since 2009. And some fans feel that the show has lost all its charm. About 37% of the audience voted for the same. And last but not least, about 17 per cent of the audience felt that the track was absolute nonsense. Check out the poll result below:

