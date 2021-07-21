Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What do you think about Ranvir aka Karan Kundrra's death track due to lead poisoning in Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan starrer? Vote now

is gearing up for one of the major twists in the show. This week, we may get to see Ranvir aka Karan Kundrra's character leaving the show. The actor has also wrapped up shooting for his months-long cameo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And it remains to be seen whether Ranvir's character will die in the show in this week itself or not. As per the latest episode, we saw Ranvir learning that there are no chances of his survival at all. They also reveal that Ranvir only has a few days to live. He is worried as to how will he reveal the truth to Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi. Also Read - When did Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar start dating? URI: The Surgical Strike actress FINALLY answers

For the unversed, the reason for Ranvir's deteriorating health is lead poisoning. Doctors revealed that the poison has spread in his entire body and has affected all the organs too. And since his system has been badly affected by lead poisoning, there's no way it can be treated. Ranvir and Sirat's friends, Kartik aka Mohsin Khan knows about Ranvir's condition. However, he cannot reveal the truth to Sirat on his own. Kartik wants Ranvir to reveal the truth to Sirat. Now, this whole track of lead poisoning has piqued the interest of viewers. Hence, we wanted to ask what are your thoughts about the same.

What are your thoughts on Ranvir aka Karan Kundrra's death track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Vote below:

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Karan had a wrap-up party on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. There were cakes, flowers, hugs and emotions were riding high that day. However, it was a known fact that Karan Kundrra was just making a cameo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After Ranvir’s exit, it would be interesting to see what plots and twists the makers put in to grab the attention of the masses.