Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karan Kundrra on career in films: Just because it worked for Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana doesn't mean it will work for me too

Karan Kundrra recently wrapped up his cameo in Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer . The actor is looking forward to doing meaningful roles irrespective of the medium. Karan Kundrra began his journey in the world of entertainment through a daily soap. He went on to star in a couple more TV shows and then decided to try his luck in films. He featured in 's horror film and a couple more films and also managed television. He also ventured into OTT with ALT Balaji. And now, the actor just wants to explore himself as a performance with diverse roles, be whatever the medium. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty, Alia Bhatt, Disha Parmar and more celebs from Bollywood and Television industry were trolled this week – find out why

When asked whether he has taken a conscious break from films, the actor says that he does not believe in that concept. Karan Kundrra said that he can manage both and would definitely give it a try. When talking about films, a report in ETimes states Karan saying, "Films are serious business, and at the end of the day, we all know that box office figures are important. However, many times you feel that a film is really interesting and yet, it does not work well. And that same film will premiere at film festivals across the globe. Obviously, it is meaningful cinema and has been made with an interesting perspective and great storytelling. Box office numbers, on the other hand, depend on many factors." Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana's reaction to a troll's comment that he 'looks like a chihuahua being carried about in a pink ladies bag' is HILARIOUS – watch video

Karan went on to add that just because it worked for , , doesn't mean it would work out for him as well. And that he okay with that fact. "I don’t have a godfather — no one is waiting to launch me in a big project and I am okay with that. I have to strike the right balance between my film and television projects. While moving away from television worked for actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana and , it does not mean that it will work for me, too. I did and 1921 in the last few years and in 2020, I had a release as well. I also have a film with well-known Bollywood stars that is ready, but I can’t talk about it right now," The Dil Hi Toh Hai actor said, reports ETimes. Also Read - BTS fan Diljit Dosanjh's new album title Moon Child has a special connection with RM's mixtape

Karan also opened up on favouritism in Bollywood. He said, "You’d have to be a fool to deny that favouritism exists in Bollywood. People prefer to work with actors that they like. I am aware of that, which is why I have always believed in doing fewer projects and balancing my film career in such a way that I don’t lose out on good offers on television. I don’t want to disappear from the small screen and then come back when my film platter is empty."