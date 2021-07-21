SHOCKING! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Priyanka Udhwani accuses Anshul Pandey of cheating on her; calls it quits

Priyanka Udhwani and Anshul Pandey who met on the sets on have decided to part ways. The duo met on the sets of the popular TV show in 2014 and started dating after a year. Priyanka Udhwani has accused Anshul of cheating on her. On the other hand, Anshul has denied all the allegations levelled by Priyanka against him. In an interview with Etimes, Priyanka Udhwani said that trouble had been brewing between them for some time but it was the final straw for her when Anshul left her while she was unwell. The actress said, "I had my first vaccine jab last week and was down with high fever. He left the house at 7 pm and told me that he would be back in a couple of hours. However, he returned only the next evening. I learnt about his whereabouts through his Instagram stories and realised that he was with a girl. I decided to end the relationship and posted about the same on my social media page." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Rannvijay's inside scoop on Splitsvilla 13, Hello Mini season 3 trailer and more latest updates

Priyanka added that a couple of girls had messaged her saying that Anshul had been trying to hit on them. The actress added that the girls did not inform her before thinking that they are very happy together. Priyanka added that she feels liberated after the break-up. She said, "This has been happening for a long time. I finally reached a stage where I had to take a stand for myself. I didn’t believe people when they told me about Anshul and was foolish in love. He is a toxic person and caused a lot of negativity in my life. After breaking up, I feel happy and liberated. I want to come out of this as a happy and strong person." Also Read - Asha Negi-Rithvik Dhanjani, Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan — 14 TV couples who fell in love on the sets [Part 3] – View pics

Anshul Pandey, on the other hand, revealed that Priyanka did not speak to him directly on the matter. He said, "I don’t like to discuss my personal life, but if Priyanka is accusing me of cheating on her, then it’s wrong. One should say these things with validation and not just to put the other person down. If we came as far as six years together, I am sure there must have been more mental happiness than emotional exhaustion. The irony is she hasn’t even spoken to me about this. We shouldn’t make assumptions." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15th September 2016 full episode written update: Akshara is tensed as she has nightmares about Naitik!

The actor added that Priyanka had been unavailable for weeks after heading to Goa and questioned her absence when he had taken the jab and was unwell. He said, "Priyanka is free to say what she wishes. But it’s wrong to accuse me of cheating. She knew about my plans. I put her to bed and told her to rest. She knew about the friend I was visiting. I even told her to call me if she felt weak. Strangely, Priyanka wasn’t there for me when I got my jab and was unwell. We had had a fight then and she didn’t even want to be around me. It’s easy to say that I was partying with other girls, but one should take into account that there were three guys there as well. Why not ask me about it instead of putting up something that’s convenient to her on social media? She can fight with me, leave for Goa and be unreachable for weeks — how is that okay?"

Furthermore, when asked whether he tried reaching out to Priyanka, Anshul said, "I can’t reach out to somebody who has blocked me everywhere. I don’t even know what went wrong."