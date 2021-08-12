The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh breaks her silence on Sumona Chakravarty’s absence in the new season

The Show is all set to return after a break. It’s one of the most popular shows the promos are already out. However, actress was found missing from promos that featured Kapil Sharma, , Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, , Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda. It led to speculations about her participation in the new season. Also Read - New set of The Kapil Sharma Show has an ATM, hotel Chill Palace and a 10 star dhaba – view pics

Archana Puran Singh has now broken her silence and has revealed that Sumona Chakravarti is very much part of the show. She told Aaj Tak, "If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. She added that while Sumona is in the show, her avatar will be very different. Sumona used to play Kapil's wife Bhoori in the show.

Sumona had earlier shared a cryptic note amid speculations of her absence. "You will never know if something is meant for you if you don't give it a proper chance. Whether it's a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don't hold back. If it doesn't work out then it probably wasn't meant for you and you'll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That's all you can ever do. It's a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don't look back," Sumona shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman's book Everything You'll Ever Need on her Instagram stories.