and will be seen on The Kapil Sharma show to promote their upcoming film Jersey. A promo of their episode was shared by the makers. In the promo we can see Kapil cracking a joke on Virat Kohli leaving his captaincy. Shahid and Mrunal can't stop laughing. As you might be aware, Virat stepped down as the captain of India's T20 international men's team. He also made headlines when he said he was informed at the last minute that he won't be leading Team India's men ODI team. Have a look at the promo below:

Jersey's release has been delayed due to the pandemic. After fishing the film, Shahid had written on social media, "It's a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It's nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let's always remember. This shall pass too. Here's to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here's to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateswaracreations" Recently, Shahid had spoken about the same and said, "God has been kind. I am fortunate to be an actor. It was a far off dream. Ambition is to do justice to every opportunity and every character I play. Dil se kaam karna hai (I want to work wholeheartedly). That's it."