You might be aware that all is not well between Krushna Abhishek and his uncle . Now, Govinda is about to make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma show but Krushna has opted out. In an interview to Times Of India, Krushna said that he is juggling between a film and the show. He added that while he has usually been able to do so, he decided to not change the dates for this episode.

He said that since the past 15 days, he has been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil's show. He also said that he I would always go that extra mile to adjust his dates for the show. However, when he learnt that Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, he didn't want to be a part of it and so didn't try to adjust his dates. He added that both parties don't wish to share a stage.

It seems Krushna wans to avoid anything that might be awkward on the show. He said, "Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga (this will happen from my side and their side as well). Also, it's a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya, waisa bol diya (You never know which statement might blow up). I didn't want to create an issue." He added that while he did realise that the audience waits in anticipation for his gig when Govinda ji comes on the show, he felt it was better not to perform."

Earlier, Krushna had openly admitted that he refused to perform in front of Govinda because of their personal differences and didn't want the show to suffer. He had revealed that the bitterness between the two families began after Kashmera Shah made a remark on Twitter saying, 'people who dance for money.’ It is believed that her tweet didn't go down well with Sunita who interpreted her tweet as an offensive dig at her and Govinda. Later, Kashmera had clarified that her tweet was meant for Krushna's sister Arti Singh. However, it didn't change Sunita's mind.