The Kapil Sharma Show to replace Indian Idol 12 in August? Here's what we know

Comedian and his gang has been making audience laugh since a long time. is pretty popular and fans simply love how stars like Kiku Sharda, , and others along with Kapil Sharma put up a laugh riot. Well, many fans were disappointed as the show went off air earlier this year. Kapil Sharma took a break so that he could spend some time with his newborn. But now, the show is back and if the latest reports are anything to go by, the comedy show is ready to replace Indian Idol 12. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From girl-next door in the beginning to bonafide DIVA now; Arunita Kanjilal's transformation is one for the ages – view pics

It was recently that the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show aired. It had Kapil Sharma and others like Bharti, Kiku, Sudesh and Chahdan indulging in a fun banter. "Hum sab ki show pe seat confirm ho chuki hai kyunki hum sab ne corona vaccine ke dono doses le liye hai," says the comedian in the promo. Now, a SpotboyE report states that the show will replace Indian Idol 12 which comes to an end on August 15. A source informed the portal, "The show will air from next month in August. The premier date is yet to be confirmed but it will be taking over Indian Idol 12's slot as the singing reality show will be airing its finale episode on August 15 (Independence Day)." Well, what better than Kapil Sharma's comedy show to take over the slot of Indian Idol 12? Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya and others set the internet on fire with their look in music video, Manzilon Ka Junoon – view pics

Currently, Indian Idol 12 is making the maximum noise as it is pretty close to its finale. Among the top competing for the trophy are Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, and others. We can't wait to see who wins the trophy and emerges as the ultimate star! Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Do you think Pawandeep Rajan will be the winner of the show? Vote now