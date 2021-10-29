Shehnaaz Gill has paid a heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla in the form of a new song called Tu Yaheen Hai. It shows their incomplete love story. Shehnaaz is seen remembering the late actor. It feels as if Sidharth is really around her. Fans are getting emotional watching the song. “I can't Control my tears. Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth,” wrote a fan. Another one commented, “Mere dil dar gaya .Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth.” Another comment read, “God.. It was so unfair.” A fan wrote, “I still remember 3rd sep... when I saw her Broken and it broke me... and today I saw her and I am back to the square one. Tu yaheen hai... aja yar.” A fan also praised Shehnaaz for not releasing unseen pics or private moments with Sidharth. She could have released unseen private pics or moments. But She always respected #SidharthShukla privacy and Dignity of the Pure Love and respect toward Sid.” Also Read - Tu Yaheen Hai song: Shehnaaz Gill's fitting tribute to Sidharth Shukla will wrench your heart and also make you smile while reliving SidNaaz moments

She could have released unseen private pics or moments But She always respected #SidharthShukla privacy and Dignity of the relationship❤️? Pure Love and respect toward Sid .. Ughh Why #ShehnaazGill deserved this.. why Sid and family deserved this ?? Tu Yaheen hai Sidharth pic.twitter.com/VT7g8Hk9i8 — ? Kriti ? (@KritiPreity) October 29, 2021

Mere dil dar gaya?

Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth#ShehnaazGill #Sidnaaz — Harinder Dhindsa (@Harinde55302302) October 29, 2021

I still remember 3rd sep... when I saw her Broken and it broke me... and today I saw her and I am back to the square one ??❤

Tu yaheen hai... aja yar #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/pPW4imzYEj — Ahana Sharma (@AhanaSh31823100) October 29, 2021

I do not know how to stop crying this has broken me all over again

Why God ??#TuYaheenHai #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/rBj87ZNKN0 — AYAAN? (@BB_13AYAAN) October 29, 2021

Everyone With @ishehnaaz_gill ♥️

1M YouTube Fam!! STAY Strong & Stay Blessed Always Our Love Support Always With You DEAR Shehnaaz#TuYaheenHai #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/g2aRzNeMlv — AYAAN? (@BB_13AYAAN) October 29, 2021

As you might be aware, Sidharth passed away on September 2 this year after a massive heart attack. He was just 40.