It was just last month that Mohsin Khan left . Fans were devastated when Karafter Kartik, Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too. However, the two are already busy with other professional commitments. Mohsin Khan is busy shooting for a music video with Bigg Boss 14 contestant . And the pictures from the same had been going viral. And now, Mohsin has shared some new pictures from the sets, some selfies that will make you move over Kaira aka Kartik and Naira. Yes, we know you love Kaira a lot. And Kaira will always remain, but look at these cuties here, their amazing bond can already be seen in the pictures. Also Read - Kavita Kaushik chops off her lustrous locks for a new look; donates her hair to cancer patients

In the pictures, we see Jasmin Bhasin wearing a chooda that a Punjabi bride is seen with. They posed for some pics and some selfies, their smiles in the pictures will leave you impatient for their music video. The two are dressed in casuals. Mohsin was all praise for Jasmin. He captioned the post saying, "Shes such a natural performer… beautiful punjaban…With d sweetest most hardworking @jasminbhasin2806 got To know a little abour her journey… her hardwork .. May you always shine InshaAllah." Also Read - Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's unabashed PDA makes social media shy; fans say, 'Privacy bhi rakhlo thoda sa' - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan)

Mohsin's comments and sweet message for her made Jasmin Bhasin go 'Awww'. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress also dropped some grateful emoticons. Check out her reaction below: Also Read - FIR filed against Rahul Vaidya-Bhoomi Trivedi for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in their song Garbe Ki Raat

This happens to be Mohsin's first professional commitment after he left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While his fans were devastated by his exit, they are happy that he is coming back so soon, even if it's a music video. Furthermore, it is said that he has been in talks with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maker Rajan Shahi for a series but it is still in the early developmental stage. Mohsin Khan is meanwhile open to exploring web series.