Sunday morning's here and it's time to update y'all on the best TV Instagram posts of the week. This time around, we have some savage, some uber-hot and some pretty posts that were shared by your favourite celebrities on their official social media handles. Check them out here:

A couple of weeks ago, Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel video that was previously shared by his Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi costar . However, he gave the video his spin and put some kickass beats in the background. He captioned the post saying, "Better background score… #kuchrangpyaarkeaisebhi #KRPKAB." He also shared a video from his outdoor schedule to the Pangong lake wherein he was seen picking up the trash from the lake and lakeside. Through his post, he urged fans to be the change. Check out his posts here:

Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti shared some monochrome pictures on her Instagram handle a couple of days ago and boy, they are so HAWT. The actress was seen in a bralet and denim. Check out the pictures here:

Jennifer Winget shared some amazing pictures on his Instagram handle in which she flaunted her dual sides - Desi and Chic. Check out some of her posts here:

Nia Sharma savagely hit back at the trolls who slammed her for her teeny-tiny crop top. She shared a reel video and hit slammed the trolls saying, "Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless ( ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you.. Fluck you very much." Check out her reel video here:

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared some pictures and a reel video from her vacation with in which she is seen flaunting her bikini body in an itsy-bitsy black bikini. Check out her posts here:

actress Mouni Roy set the internet on fire with her HOT pictures by the poolside. She looked like a water-nymph. Check out her post here:

Anupamaa's Kavya took to her Instagram handle and shared reels upon reels. Two of her reels looked super cute both of them includes her costar, . Check out the reels below:

Surbhi Chandna had a blast in the Maldives. The actress was seen sharing pictures, videos from her staycation throughout the week and the internet was shocked and surprised by her bold persona. Check out her posts here:

