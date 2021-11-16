Anupamaa left the Shah house a few days ago and with her, she has taken the peace and happiness that once prevailed inside the house. The family is coming undone and on the verge of getting fully destroyed. And the one person who can be blamed for the same is none other than Baa. Leela has been rude and mean to everyone in the house. She has been taking out her anger and frustration with Anupamaa on the members in the Shah house. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and Baa aka Alpana Buch dancing like there's no tomorrow on Ishq Tera Tadpaave is the best thing on the internet today – watch video

She has crossed all limits and insulted Babuji in front of everyone. Despite everyone trying to calm her down, she keeps on saying hurtful words about Anupamaa, her relationship with Anuj Kapadia and her academy. When Hasmukh tries to stop her, she doesn’t listen to him and insults him as well. He then decides that he will not go into the Shah house again. Anupamaa takes him to her home and takes care of him. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twists: Anuj gets angry on the Shahs; Vanraj-Kavya get into a big fight and more drama to watch out for this week in your favourite TV show

Leela further has also insulted GK, calling him a servant and making Anuj very upset. When Jignesh tries to stop her, she slaps him. Feeling insulted, he finally decides that enough is enough and he leaves the Shah house too. Now. Vanraj is very upset with Baa and tells her that she has gone too far this time. In anguish, he leaves Shah house to bring Bapuji home. He will go to Anupamaa’s home to meet Bapuji and convince him to come back. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Rahul Vaidya, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and more – meet the TV Instagrammers of the week who made headlines for surprising and shocking reasons

Meanwhile, Kavya has been hyper over Baa’s behaviour. She tells Leela to calm down otherwise she will lose everything. She also tells Baa that if things do not get better in the Shah house, she and Vanraj will move out too and she will be left all alone and she can then yell all that she wants at the walls of the empty house.

All this drama and chaos will affect Anupaama deeply. She will be saddened to see the family that she nurtured her whole life, get shattered piece by piece. Will all this make her take an extreme step? Will Anupamaa decide to go back home to Shah house and build a family again and end this circus? Will this Shah family break further and forever? All this and more twists remain to be seen in Star Plus’ show Anupamaa in the coming episodes.

The show stars , Sudhanshu Panday, , amongst others.