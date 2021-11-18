Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold tonight in TOP TV shows

TV SPOILERS 18 November 2021: Here are the latest SPOILERS of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more TV shows: