Daily soap lovers, you are in for a treat today. So many interesting twists and turns are going to take place in tonight's episode of your favourite TV shows that you'd not move in inch from your TV screens tonight. Here are the latest SPOILERS of Anupamaa, , Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more TV shows:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The TRP ratings of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has increased with the new storyline. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant entered the show recently and the new story features their love triangle. Aarohi is ambitious and wants to have the best of everything. Akshara is content with little things and aspires to heal people through music. Abhimanyu, on the other hand, is the best surgeon but has a lot of family issues. Their paths cross. Abhimanyu falls for Akshara while the latter is yet to realise that she has fallen for him too. Aarohi is impressed with Abhimanyu and wants to marry him. Abhimanyu asks for Akshara's hand in marriage but due to confusion from both sides, it is believed that Abhimanyu wanted to marry Aarohi. In the recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhimanyu confessing his love for Akshara. He asks her to confess her feelings too, but she keeps quiet for the sake of Aarohi and her family. Abhimanyu refuses to marry Aarohi and leaves Goenka house. Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see a major twist. Aarohi will yet again blame Akshara for everything. However, this time, Akshara will stand up for herself and refuse to take the blame. On the other hand, Harshvardhan (Abhimanyu's dad) will blame Manjiri (Abhi's mom) for all the confusion. However, she will also retaliate this time. Shocked with her courage, he will try to slap her but Abhimanyu will intervene.

Anupamaa

, Madalsa Sharma Sudhanshu Pandey and 's Anupamaa saw the most shocking twist. Baa aka Alpana Buch made some shocking allegations against Babuji aka Arvind Vaidya. Not only did she call him a failed husband but also a failed father. It was the last straw for Babuji, who had been tolerating Baa's toxic behaviour against Anupamaa for a long time. He was devastated by all the serious allegations levelled against him by his wife. And now, get ready for more shocking twists in Anupamaa. Vanraj who had been away will return and ask Paritosh about the drama in the house. Elsewhere, Baa and Kavya will go to Anupamaa's house to get Babuji back. Baa will remind him of their wedding vows. However, Babuji is done with her tantrums. He will break all ties with the Shahs. Kavya asks him to think about V to which he responds by saying tell him that his father is dead.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has some interesting twists in store too. Virat, aka , and Sayi, aka Ayesha Singh, are staying in separate rooms, and it's just bringing them closer. Ashwini and Ninad will also plan to make them confess their feelings for each other. In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Bhavani Kaku making a strange demand towards Sayi. She asks Sayi to give Chavans an heir. Sayi is bothered by Bhavani Kaku's behaviour. Virat tries his best to console her. Ashwini learns that Bhavani Kaku is doing all the drama to make Virat and Sayi accept their relation. In tonight's episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat asking Sayi if she doesn't want to return to his room, he can get a transfer. Sayi taunts him saying that he wants to leave her. Sayi says that only Aai wants her to stay. Virat tells her that he won't let her go either. Sayi chimes in saying that even she won't let him go anywhere.

Udaariyaan

In Priyanka Choudhary, , Isha Malviya starrer Udaariyaan, we saw Karan V Grover joining the cast as Angad Maan. Angad is investing in Fateh's training academy. However, Tejo and Angad's growing bond is bothering Fateh. Elsewhere, Jasmin is excitedly planning her wedding with Fateh. Now, the Virks and Sandhus refuse to attend Fateh and Jasmin's wedding. To make them attend the wedding, Tejo agrees to get engaged to Angad, an alliance that the Sandhus and Virks brought for her. Tejo enlists Angad's help for the same. She puts a condition in front of her family that they have to attend the JasFa wedding if they want her to get engaged to Angad. Now, Tejo and Angad are pretending to be fake fiancees, much to Fateh's growing insecurity. In the upcoming episode of and 's Udaariyaan, we will see Fateh and Angad getting into a nasty physical fight over Tejo. Fateh gets possessive about Tejo and thinks Angad made her cry.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

In Mehndi Hi Rachne Waali, we saw Raghav's ex-girlfriend Esha and Sunny succeeding in separating Pallavi and Raghav Rao. Pallavi leaves Raghav. Sunny asks Esha to get closer to Raghav. However, it doesn't work. Esha then accuses Raghav of molestation. Raghav gets jailed, however, Pallavi comes to his rescue. After learning the truth, Pallavi decides to reveal the same to Raghav. But Esha is one step ahead of her. She hits her with a rod and makes her unconscious. Raghav cares for Pallavi and when she regains consciousness, she tries revealing the truth to him. However, Esha refutes all of Pallavi's claims. Furious with all the drama, Pallavi decides to shoot Esha. She aims a gun on Esha, much to the latter and Raghav's shock. She pulls the trigger, will Raghav and Pallavi ever reunite? Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali starring Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar will soon come to an end.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has taken a slow start but has been getting the audience's love alright. The show stars and in the lead. Fans are enjoying their chemistry as Ram and Priya in the show. In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we saw Nandini and Vedika planning to separate Ram and Priya. Nandini succeeds in the first step of the same by making Priya sign the annulment papers. Elsewhere, Meera tells Ram that Priya did not know about Raj's mistake. Meera (Priya's mother) asks Priya whether she is fasting, after a while, she confesses she has kept a fast. Meanwhile, everyone is looking for Ram, who has gone to get Mahendra (Priya's father) out of jail. In the upcoming episode, we will see Meera blessing her daughters with good married life. Priya recalls that she has signed the annulment already. Elsewhere, Ram gets Mahendra back, much to everyone's shock.

