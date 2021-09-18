Anupamaa new spoiler alert upcoming episode: Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans add the Kabir Singh BGM to Rupali Ganguly's badass avatar as she defies Vanraj and it's LIT — watch video

Anuj Kapadia aka 's entry into , and starrer Anupamaa has worked wonders for the show. The TRPs of the TV show has picked up yet again. The current track of Anupamaa taking a stand for herself is getting love from every corner these days. Talking about the current track of Anupamaa, we saw that Anuj accepted Anupamaa's business idea instead of Kavya and Vanraj's idea. Though Anuj discussed the same with her core team as well as his legal team, Kavya, Vanraj and Paritosh are of opinion that Anuj favoured her because he has a crush on her. They berate Anupamaa for the same. After a heated discussion wherein Devika asks her to take a stand for herself, Anupamaa decides to accept Anuj's partnership.

This comes as a huge shock for Vanraj, Kavya, Paritosh and Baa. They thought that since Baa disapproved of the idea of Anupamaa working with Anuj, Anupamaa would reject Anuj's offer of partnership. However, much to their shock and anger, she accepted it. Now, the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa will see a major twist unfolding. And we bet it is going to be loved by the audience. It will so happen that since Anupamaa has accepted the offer, Vanraj would try every possible way to make Anupamaa stop. And he will oust her from the Shah house, it seems. Yes, the latest spoiler gossip says so. And a helping hand will be lent yet again by none other than Anuj Kapadia himself. You read that right.

Anuj would help her in getting a new place and settling down. A woman of pride, Anupamaa reluctantly accepts but offers to rent it out. How would Vanraj, Kavyam Baa and Paritosh react to this now? How many obstacles more will Anupamaa face before her new beginning? Stay tuned to catch the latest spoilers of Anupamaa.