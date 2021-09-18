Anupamaa SPOILER: Anuj to turn messiah for Anupamaa again after Vanraj ousts her from Shah house

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's troubles in the TV show Anupamaa are not going to end so soon. As per the latest gossip, Anupamaa will be ousted from Shah house by Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey. And Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna would offer to help...