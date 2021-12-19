It's Sunday and what a fun day to recollect which TV celeb made what post on Instagram or who ruled Instagram with their content. Our TV celebs are superb at entertaining the viewers on-screen, however, these days, Instagram entertainment is also a thing. Be it , Shivangi Joshi, Ankita Lokhande Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and more, TV stars know how to charm their fans. So, we have 10 celebs who impressed us with their Instagram content this week. Let's find out who has been made it to the list of Instagrammers of the week here: Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Birthday Special: From coal washeries to real estate, here’s how the new Mrs Jain’s asset profile is staggering to say the least

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh collaborated with Sourabh Raaj Jain, his Mahabharat co-star and buddy after ages. The duo met for a shoot it seems and couldn't help but shoot a reel video together. Shaheer and Sourabh were super happy on seeing that their camaraderie hadn't changed a bit even after so many years. Sourabh and Shaheer grooved on Ae Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sourabh Raaj Jain (@sourabhraaj.jain)

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande shared some amazing content this week. The actress tied the knot with her businessman beau Vicky Jain on 14 December, so obviously, there would be tons of content to share. However, for us, to take the cake are the wedding pictures. Vicky and Ankita look like a match made in heaven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Rupali Ganguly's attempt at the emoticons challenge was super fun. Anupamaa aka Rupali is a phenomenal actress and her expressions are always on point. How could she not ace the expression challenge?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha created the famous and trending Bollywood reel from 's film Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat. Disha couldn't keep a straight face during the making of the reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Reem Sameer

Tujhse Hai Raabta actress Reem Sameer went bold for a photo shoot a couple of days ago. The actress wore a power suit minus innerwear. She looked super hot indeed, especially with the red lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reem Sameer Shaikh (@reem_sameer8)

Nakuul Mehta shared a video with his Bade Acche Lagte Hain costar, Disha, who also happened to be his former co-star during Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Their video is a fun watch, especially for all the Pankhuri-Adi fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Shivangi Joshi

2 actress Shivangi Joshi shared a fun reel in which she shared her three avatars - real, Naira and Anandi. With Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai playing in the background, Shivangi's cuteness was at its peak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Palak Tiwari

's daughter Palak Tiwari is quite talented. She can be a great model as her photoshoots are all unique and interesting. Her vintage style photoshoot was quite HOT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Hina Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the TV industry. She recently shared a reel video in a beautiful white outfit with beautiful poetry playing in the background. We fell for her, again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

actress Divyanka Tripathi turned 37 on 14th December 2021. The actress is in Abu Dhabi with her husband for her birthday celebrations. She shared a fun reel video while parasailing with her handsome actor hubby Vivek Dahiya. Vivek seemed scared of the height they were at and Divyanka pulled his leg asking him to jump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

So, these were this week's Instagrammers. Which post did you like most?