It's time to update you folks on the top trending TV news of the day. A lot happened in the TV world today so without further ado, let's have a dekko at the TV newsmakers of 22 August 2021 here:

Mohsin Khan to quit

Mohsin Khan who is seen essaying the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is reportedly planning to quit the show. The actor has been playing Kartik's role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for about 5 years now. It seems the actor is now planning to move on after playing the character for ages and is looking for newer opportunities.

Check out the whole report here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan to bid adieu to the show? Read deets inside

Sidharth Shukla's sweet gesture for the family

Sidharth Shukla was snapped at the airport late yesterday. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor had come to receive his mother and relatives. And his caring gesture won a lot of hearts. A lot of fans praised Sidharth for his caring nature.

Check out the video here: Sidharth Shukla came to receive his mom, relatives at airport and his caring gesture towards them is winning hearts – watch video

shares an update on her divorce case with

In a recent interview, Nisha Rawal, who filed a case of domestic violence against her husband and actor Karan Mehra said that she has not asked for any alimony from the actor. She also revealed that the actor hasn't been in contact with their son since June.

Check out the story here: Nisha Rawal doesn't want alimony from Karan Mehra; says, 'I am an independent girl and will look after my child'

2 new promo

The makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 dropped a new promo of and Disha Pamar starrer TV show. The new promo focused on Ram and Priya as husband and wife. The new promo featured Nakuul popping pills while Priya poking fun at this habit of his.

Check out the promo here: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 new PROMO: Nakuul Mehta and 's cute banter as husband and wife proves love can happen after marriage

Sana Amin to enter Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 featuring and began last month. The makers are trying to introduce new and interesting twists and turn in the show but it seems the audience is not enjoying the track. The TRPs of the show are also suffering. And hence to spice up the drama, it seems, the makers will introduce a new character. Sana Amin is said to play the character of a girl who is infatuated with Dev's character. How will her entry spice up the drama between Sonakshi and Dev? It would be interesting to see, don't you think?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 elimination

In tonight's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we saw double eliminations taking place. Nikki Tamboli was paired with Vishal Aditya Singh. He failed to perform the first stunt and that led them to get nominated for the elimination round. Despite Nikki performing the elimination stunt, the guys were not quick enough which led to their elimination.