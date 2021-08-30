It's time to walk you through the top TV newsmakers of the day today. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Post Anushka Sen's elimination from Rohit Shetty's show, netizens feel proud of her journey

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Anushka Sen gets eliminated, fans hail her journey

Last night, we saw another Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 elimination taking place. This weekend we saw youngster Anushka Sen getting eliminated from the show. Fans of the Baalveer actress took to their social media handle and praised her journey on the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 29, 2021, highlights: Anushka Sen gets eliminated from the show

Check out the whole story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Post Anushka Sen's elimination from 's show, netizens feel proud of her journey Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya or Varun Sood – Who do you think will get rid of 'fear phanda' next week? Vote now

Kishwer Merchant pens an emotional note

Kishwer Merchant gave birth to a baby boy recently. It was a C-section and the actress had to face a lot of struggles during the pregnancy. she penned a heartfelt note addressing her son in the post. Kishwer's adorable picture with the baby boy is too good to be missed.

Check out the story here: Kishwer Merchant's emotional note for her newborn on the struggles she faced during pregnancy is too adorable

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: calls her lucky charm

Disha Parmar and starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set to premiere tonight. The actress recently opened up on how she bagged the show. She called her singer-husband, Rahul Vaidya, her lucky charm and said that within 15 days of their wedding, she was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

Check out the story here: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar calls Rahul Vaidya lucky as she got the show within 15 days of their marriage

Nakuul Mehta on reuniting with Disha Parmar

Nakuul Mehta who worked with Disha Parmar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara has opened up reuniting with the actress after of years. The actor said that their chemistry was smooth and it was like picking up from where they had left last.

Check out the story here: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta on reuniting with Disha Parmar after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai; says, 'It feels just like the old times'

Jay Soni-Ragini Khanna's Sasural Genda Phool to get a second season?

If reports are to be believed, Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna's Sasural Genda Phool is all set to return to small screens. Yes, you read that right. It is being said that the show will be launched on Star Bharat.

Check out the story here: Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna's Sasural Genda Phool to return with season 2?

Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal enthral the audience with their chemistry on Raataan Lambiyan

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been the most favourite Indian Idol 12 contestants ever. Their chemistry has been a talk of the town for months. And now, even after the show, the two of them are grabbing headlines for the same.

Check out the video here: Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal leave fans speechless with their chemistry as they dance to Raataan Lambiyan – watch video