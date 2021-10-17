SidHearts, SidNaaz and Shehnaazians y'all will get to witness Sidharth Shukla one last time with Shehnaaz Gill on-screens again. The handsome hunk passed away after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest on 2nd September leaving the entire nation in a shock. A lot of people are still reeling from that news. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's last song together, Adhura, is all set to release in a couple of days. And the makers of the song have dropped a new poster of the same. Shreya Ghoshal who has sung the song tweeted out the same. She penned a tribute note alongside it which read, "He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. (It is incomplete but will be complete... #Sidnaaz's last song, their fans' wish will always stay alive in our hearts)." For the uninitiated, the song is "Releasing on the 21st October," Shreya tweeted. Check out her tweets here: Also Read - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's unreleased song undergoes a title change; unhappy SidNaaz fans say 'respect our feelings' – read tweets

He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. pic.twitter.com/CTWkr1wXzR — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) October 16, 2021

This is the first look poster of their last song together. And it looks like stills from their shoot or off-screen. Talking about Adhura's poster, Sidharth pinching Shehnaaz's nose is how they would be in real. The tagline of the song is really heartbreaking. It reads, "Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahani." It is going to be very emotional for all SidHearts and Sidnaaz fans, indeed.

Meanwhile, slowly Shehnaaz Gill is getting back to work. The actress was very close to Sidharth Shukla and considered him as family. She had been in love with him since Bigg Boss 13 and confessed her love for him countless times. To watch their chemistry one last time on-screens will be painful but full of magic