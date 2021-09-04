Everyone's hearts are crying for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill right now. After the demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner, a grieving Shehnaaz Gill's condition has been heartening and concerning for everyone. Shehnaaz is in a huge shock. Yesterday, the actress arrived for Sidharth's funeral all lost and kept crying continuously. Seeing her like that is indeed very heartbreaking. A lot of celebrities have expressed their sadness and some of them have spoken up about her emotional and mental state having met her in person. , who attended the funeral of Sidharth Shukla shared the details of Shehnaaz's reaction when his mortal remains were burned on the pyre. And it will leave you in tears. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra shares a throwback video from the show; says, 'Tu fir rula gaya'

"Sidharth mera bachcha," Shehnaaz kept saying continuously, Sambhavna Seth told Etimes. She also said, "Before the body was put on the platform for the pyre to be lit, it was kept for some time for everyone to pay their last respects. At this moment, Shehnaaz sat down at Sidharth's feet. Post that, she even took part in the rituals."

The actress talked about seeing them together in Bigg Boss 13 and said that Sidharth had thanked her for supporting him when he was inside the house. "I supported him a lot from the outside (on social media and spreading the good word) and he had called me to thank me for that. He was sitting with Vindu when he made that call to me. Vindu said 'come over, let's party'. I said 'some other time pukka'. Little did I know uske baad milenge to aise milenge."

Sambhavna also talked about Sidharth's mother saying that she was trying to stay strong. She added that slowly when everyone will leave, it will be harder for aunty. Sidharth's sudden demise has gripped the country with grief. Everyone is mourning the demise of the talented actor who will be missed dearly.