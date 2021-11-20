Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: Amruta Khanvilkar-Abhidnya Bhave planning a 'kelvan' for the bride-to-be

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be tying the knot in December. And her friend Abhidnya Bhave and Amruta Khanvilkar are planning a special feast for the bride-to-be.