and Patralekhaa tied the knot on 15th November, too got married in Delhi to beau Rahul Sharma on 16th November. and Anushka Ranjan are going to tie the knot tomorrow. and too, have grabbed headlines for the wedding in December. Amidst the Bollywood and TV wedding galore, has grabbed headlines for her wedding with Vicky Jain as well. In case you missed it, the Pavitra Rishta actress' wedding preparations are in full swing. A bachelorette was recently held in the city for Ankita and her friends from the TV and film industry had joined the bride-to-be for a bash. It is said that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are going to tie the knot in December. And now, as the date comes closer, pre-wedding festivities are being planned and organised.

A 'kelvan' is being organised for the bride-t0-be by her friends and Abhidnya Bhave. For those not in the know, a 'kelvan' is a special feast organised by the bride and groom's family and friends for the bride and groom respectively. The Marathi ritual helps in strengthening the bond between families and friends. Alongside a scrumptious feast, gifts are given to the bride and groom too. While talking to ETimes, Abhidnya Bhave, who played Ankita Lokhande's sister-in-law in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, said that a traditional Maharashtrian Kelvan will soon be hosted for the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress. The actress added that Ankita is fond of all the Maharashtrian rituals despite being brought up in a cosmopolitan atmosphere in Indore.

Abhidnya added that Ankita is quite busy with the wedding prep. Hence, the actress made it flexible so that Ankita is not rushed into things before the wedding. Abhidnya said that they would organise kelvan for her depending on her schedule, be it before or after the wedding. Abhidnya revealed that Ankita took the initiative to be friends with her as she is usually a reserved person. She also praised Ankita and Vicky's jodi. The actress also spilt the beans from the bachelorette party saying that Ankita herself suggested the songs to the DJ and burned the dance floor.