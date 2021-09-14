Anupamaa is one of the most talked-about and loved TV shows in the country. It stars , and starrer TV is topping charts every week. And ever since Anuj Kapadia aka 's entry, the TRPs of Anupamaa have sky-rocketed. The introduction of Anuj as Anupamaa's college friend has worked in favour of the makers. Fans of the show are loving Anupamaa and Anuj's bond on the show. Their chemistry and their scenes are what they look forward to every day. And that's what has happened now it seems. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, a dream sequence took place wherein, Anuj imagines Anupamaa in his house. She cleaned his glasses and offered to make halwa for him. They shared a cute romantic moment wherein Anuj asked Anupamaa to feed him halwa with her hand but the latter had a response up her sleeves. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Shocking twists to look forward to in tonight's episodes of Top TV shows

His Dream ?

Make his dream come true, plz God ?? I can't see him like this ??#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/EgxfPTVXys — ? (@AlkaThakur_013) September 14, 2021

Just love #MaAn chemistry This is cld true luv, no matter u vl get your love or not...u can live with that feelings for a lifetime. Anuj ? ..dream boy of every girl..the man who know how to respect woman, take stand for his love, 1 woman man..Toshu ki to bja daali? #Anupamaa — Shambhavi Sahay (@Shambhavi_S01) September 14, 2021

#MaAn have such natural chemistry ??? the dream says it all even without it cud see from the first day ❤️❤️ #Anupamaa #Anuj — DevNa| Devoleena FanClub?? (@DevNaFC) September 14, 2021

I love how they showed Samar wishing for someone that will love/respect Anu to come into her life and then it cuts to anuj dreaming about her ❤️#Anupama #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/5fflyMPZEm — relxtbletv (@Relxtbletv) September 14, 2021

Waiting for the day when Anuj's this dream will comes true ? they both look so cute and adorable ?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/RSeCOzsX1H — Smiley_Face (@SmileyF94287113) September 14, 2021

Jo raah kahi pe hain hi nahi

Uss raah se roz guzarta hai

Dil ummeed se dhadhakta hai

Na jaane phir ummeed kyu karta hai ?? ||•#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn •|| pic.twitter.com/tkRxX9KQnK — Untootable Ishk ?✨ (@Fangirl_ofbests) September 14, 2021

But my heart.. #MaAn are pure love, man! The bond they share... And Anupama never knew this guy back in college. I wonder if he was his bestie back then.. I mean instead of Devika, if Anuj was her best friend. She wouldn't have to bear so much... #Anupama is on right path! — ShikhaWritesFiction (@Shikha_Babu) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anuja recalling how he was left heartbroken after learning about Anupamaa's wedding. While reminiscing the old days, Anuj recalled how he had reached Anupamaa's house on her wedding day but seeing her happy, he had taken a step back. Meanwhile, Gopi Kaka insists on Anuj propose to Anupamaa again. But Anuj refuses, saying that he is scared to hope and that Anupamaa is capable of taking care of herself.

On the other hand, an exciting twist is in store in tonight's episode of Anupamaa. You'd get to see Rupali's Anupamaa's never-before-seen avatar.