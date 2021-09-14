Anupamaa is one of the most talked-about and loved TV shows in the country. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer TV is topping charts every week. And ever since Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna's entry, the TRPs of Anupamaa have sky-rocketed. The introduction of Anuj as Anupamaa's college friend has worked in favour of the makers. Fans of the show are loving Anupamaa and Anuj's bond on the show. Their chemistry and their scenes are what they look forward to every day. And that's what has happened now it seems. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, a dream sequence took place wherein, Anuj imagines Anupamaa in his house. She cleaned his glasses and offered to make halwa for him. They shared a cute romantic moment wherein Anuj asked Anupamaa to feed him halwa with her hand but the latter had a response up her sleeves. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Shocking twists to look forward to in tonight's episodes of Top TV shows
Seeing the romantic scene between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the fans are rooting for MaAn. They want the dream sequence to be true. Fans of Anupamaa and Anuj want them to have such a future together. First, check out the video here: Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Paritosh and Anuj Kapadia get into an argument; Vanraj and Kavya’s business dreams come crashing down
Now, check out the reaction of the fans here: Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twists: Anuj gets angry on the Shahs; Vanraj-Kavya get into a big fight and more drama to watch out for this week in your favourite TV show
Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anuja recalling how he was left heartbroken after learning about Anupamaa's wedding. While reminiscing the old days, Anuj recalled how he had reached Anupamaa's house on her wedding day but seeing her happy, he had taken a step back. Meanwhile, Gopi Kaka insists on Anuj propose to Anupamaa again. But Anuj refuses, saying that he is scared to hope and that Anupamaa is capable of taking care of herself.
On the other hand, an exciting twist is in store in tonight's episode of Anupamaa. You'd get to see Rupali's Anupamaa's never-before-seen avatar.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.