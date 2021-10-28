Anupamaa has managed to keep fans entertained and hooked ever since it started airing. However, the entry of the new character Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) in Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) life has taken the show to another level. MaAn’s chemistry is being loved by all and now, that Anu has taken the bold step of turning into a businesswoman and has decided to leave the Shah house, fans are waiting to see Anuj and Anu’s bond get stronger. But ever wondered what makes these two click with the audience? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra rushes to Tejasswi Prakash's aid after task goes wrong, Mohsin Khan's future plan, Anuj to confront Anupamaa about marriage and more

It is no doubt their chemistry. Anu and Anuj share a great bond and their jodi just lights up every frame. And now we know the secret behind this amazing onscreen chemistry. An insider reveals that the effortless bonding between the characters Anupamaa and Anuj comes from the fact that both the actors playing these roles – Rupali and Gaurav, share a great off-screen bond as well.

"Rupali shares a great bond with everyone on the sets and everyone is like one big family. While Gaurav is new, the vibe on the sets just rubbed off on him too," says the insider. Talking about Rupali and Gaurav's bond, the insider reveals, "The two get along very well and since they have a lot of scenes together, they often rehearse together. They play friends who are fond of each other onscreen and their offscreen bond is pretty similar. Therefore, playing the part comes so naturally to them."

Well, this is absolutely delightful. There have been many instances where the lead stars of the show do not see eye-to-eye but do their scenes together, with great finesse. And here, when the lead stars do share positive energy and a great bond. The results onscreen will have to be magical. Hats off to the producer Rajan Shahi for giving us such an amazing onscreen pair on Indian Television. While it remains to be seen if love blossoms between Anupamaa and Anuj in the show, their chemistry as friends is so charming that fans are hooked to the show.